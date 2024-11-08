Bob Woodward Shares Distressing Reminder as Putin Congratulates Trump

He does it again. Bob Woodward & the @washingtonpost sat for 8 months on Trump's admission -6 WEEKS before the 1st lockdown- that Covid had arrived & was catastrophic, to save it for his book. Now he reveals Dan Coats told him about Putin blackmail 2 months before this election. pic.twitter.com/8OMQ5cE5oa — Lúcia Guimarães (@luciaguimaraes) November 7, 2024

Woodward’s warning came as Putin himself stayed silent on Trump’s victory, waiting until the next day to congratulate the president-elect in what could be a power play for the Russian leader. Putin’s congratulatory message came on Thursday and didn’t include any acknowledgment of Trump’s promise that he could end the Ukraine War in “24 hours,” and perhaps signaled the opposite.

Last month, Trump tried to avoid a point-blank question about whether he was still speaking with the Russian autocrat even after leaving office, telling Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, “Well, I don’t comment on that, but I will tell you that, if I did, it’s a smart thing.” One week before, an excerpt from Woodward’s book “War” alleged that Trump and Putin still speak frequently.

On Election Day, bomb threats at polling stations around the country seem to be a product of alleged Russian election interference. It seems that with Trump’s return to the White House, the shadow of Putin is not far behind.

