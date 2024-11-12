Alex Jones’s Media Empire Literally Being Auctioned out From Under Him

“Wednesday afternoon, Infowars, the equipment, InfoWars.com, InfoWarsStore.com, and a whole bunch of other stuff, is at a federal bankruptcy auction, from the fake judgements and the rigged trials where I was found guilty beforehand, and they had literal show trials like out of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany,” Jones said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“I saw the auctioneers inside the building, going around and surveying to make sure all the stuff is here,” Jones continued. “Everything tagged, everything marked.”

Jones appeared to be under the impression that “good guys” would buy the fringe network, though he did not reveal who they were. In the run-up to the auction, several groups expressed interest in InfoWars assets, including a coalition of liberal and anti-disinformation watchdog groups, according to The Daily Beast, as well as some of Jones’s own supporters, including Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.