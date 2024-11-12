Alex Jones’s Media Empire Literally Being Auctioned out From Under Him
Alex Jones looked near tears as he revealed auctioneers were in his office as he spoke.
InfoWars host Alex Jones appears to have issued his final broadcast.
On Tuesday, the virulent conspiracy theorist—who lost a $1.5 billion case for claiming that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six adults was a hoax—announced that his right-wing media empire, InfoWars, was being staged for a federal auction.
“Wednesday afternoon, Infowars, the equipment, InfoWars.com, InfoWarsStore.com, and a whole bunch of other stuff, is at a federal bankruptcy auction, from the fake judgements and the rigged trials where I was found guilty beforehand, and they had literal show trials like out of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany,” Jones said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter).
“I saw the auctioneers inside the building, going around and surveying to make sure all the stuff is here,” Jones continued. “Everything tagged, everything marked.”
Jones appeared to be under the impression that “good guys” would buy the fringe network, though he did not reveal who they were. In the run-up to the auction, several groups expressed interest in InfoWars assets, including a coalition of liberal and anti-disinformation watchdog groups, according to The Daily Beast, as well as some of Jones’s own supporters, including Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.
Jones has sacrificed practically every element of his life in order to hock his conspiracies.
In 2017, the InfoWars host lost primary custody of his children in a case that pinned him as a “cult leader” of an online conspiracy network.
Jones filed for bankruptcy in 2022 after losing his case against the families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones himself filed in June to liquidate all of his assets (which, at the time, amounted to roughly $9 million in personal assets, $6 million in InfoWars’ parent company Free Speech Systems, and $1.2 million worth of inventory—all a relative drop in the bucket for paying off his massive debt). A year later, the victims’ families took mercy on Jones, agreeing to settle the outstanding debt for a minimum of just $85 million over the course of 10 years.
Jones is still working to appeal the judgments against him. He now admits that the shooting was actually “100 percent real” but argues that his First Amendment rights should permit him to say that it wasn’t.