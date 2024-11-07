Steve Bannon Wants to Give MTG Terrifying Trump Cabinet Role
Steve Bannon interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene about goals for Donald Trump’s second administration.
Donald Trump’s allies are already musing over a long who’s who list for Cabinet appointments in the MAGA leader’s forthcoming second administration. But one swirling rumor pictures an almost uncertainly unqualified, disruptive MAGA ally in a key post: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as the new Homeland Security secretary.
“You’re such a fighter,” Trump ally Steve Bannon told the Georgia Republican as she appeared on his podcast War Room Wednesday. “Now, is there truth to the rumor that you’re going to take over at DHS?”
But Greene didn’t take the bait, instead positing other goals for Trump’s second term.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen, Steve,” Greene said. “We’re just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House because everyone knows what that means.
“We’re going to dismantle the deep state. We’re going to end the weaponized government. We’re going to pardon the J6ers. That’s extremely important,” she continued. “And we are going to restore peace and prosperity back for the American people. And we’re going to end those foreign wars, and we’re going to end the climate change scam. Everything’s going to be restored. We’re so excited.”
Heading up the Department of Homeland Security would be a massive shift for the renowned chaos agent, who has spent the last year trying (and even succeeding) to oust her own party’s House speakers, ardently defending the January 6 insurrectionists who rioted through the Capitol building, and espousing conspiracy theories—including an antisemitic lie that purported a lack of federal funds to deal with the devastating hurricanes that bashed the South and another weather-related conspiracy that claimed Democrats were the masterminds behind Hurricane Helene.
She has also repeatedly attacked the man who currently holds the seat she may one day obtain: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In January, Greene claimed she “absolutely” deserved credit for sparking the impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, which the department at the time brushed off as little more than “political games” by Republicans.
If, by chance, Greene does obtain the post, she would be in charge of keeping the country safe from a litany of threats, including weather-related emergencies and cyberattacks, and tasked with overseeing the nation’s immigration process.