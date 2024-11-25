Trump Has Landed on His MAGA Candidate to Take Over Matt Gaetz’s Seat
There’s just one small problem with Jimmy Patronis and his bid to take over Matt Gaetz’s House seat.
President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, in the special election for Matt Gaetz’s House seat. Just one problem: Patronis doesn’t live in Gaetz’s district.
Trump announced his endorsement via TruthSocial on Monday, writing:
A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!
Patronis responded dutifully to the endorsement, writing on X, “Put me to work, Mr. President!”
It seems neither Trump nor Patronis is dissuaded by the fact that the candidate doesn’t live in Florida’s 1st congressional district. (Legally, Patronis can still run, though it may be disturbing to constituents who call the district home.)
Patronis has been Florida’s CFO since 2017, appointed by former Governor Rick Scott. He made headlines in January of this year for an attempt to establish a “Freedom Fighters Fund” that would give Trump $5 million in Florida taxpayers’ money to help him with his many legal troubles, a move that was quickly shot down by Republican Governor DeSantis and Florida Democrats alike. Patronis was also one of the earliest Florida Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican primary after DeSantis dropped out. That loyalty is now being rewarded.
Republican state House Representative Michelle Salzman, known for her incredibly strange and bigoted rhetoric, quickly withdrew her candidacy after Trump’s announcement, despite enthusiastically throwing her hat in the ring just last week. “Politics is an ever-changing chessboard,” she wrote on X. “Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him.”
Gaetz’s seat was initially opened when the former representative resigned after being nominated for attorney general, likely in an attempt to nullify a damning House Ethics Committee report regarding allegations that he trafficked and had sex with an underage girl at a sex party in 2017. After denying all allegations and trying to rally Senate Republicans, Gaetz gave up and resigned from the nomination, as the skeletons in his closet were too vile for even Mitch McConnell.
Florida MAGA Representative Joel Rudman has also entered the race, although he’s yet to step down despite Trump’s endorsement. He posted a disturbing selfie on X and captioned it: “We are about to find out what kind of swamp creature the RINO establishment plans to run against me. Just like my predecessor @mattgaetz, I plan to give them both barrels!” Rudman said on X. “They will know they were in a fight! #fighter #tryme.”
The Republican primary in this special election is set for January 28.