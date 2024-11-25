Trump’s Border Czar Issues Terrifying Threat to Democratic States
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Lindsey Graham had similar warnings.
In recent days, Republican politicians have taken to the airwaves, threatening blue states that fail to comply with the Trump administration’s draconian immigration policies with the withdrawal of federal funding.
Fox News’s Mark Levin suggested Sunday to Donald Trump’s prospective “border czar” Tom Homan that “federal funding” would be a “very, very powerful weapon” for the incoming administration.
“If you have a governor who says, ‘I’m not gonna cooperate, I’m gonna block you,’ well then, federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so,” Levin said. “These states, much like the Confederacy, they want to go on their own, they want to do their own thing. To me, you got a powerful weapon among others, which is, OK, no federal funds. Boom.”
“And that’s going to happen. I guarantee … President Trump will do that,” Homan replied.
Also on Sunday, Fox host Maria Bartiromo asked Representative Marjorie Taylor Green if “sanctuary states and sanctuary cities will lose their federal funding” under Trump. Greene replied, “If they use their police officers and their resources to harbor and protect illegal criminal aliens, then absolutely. Those sanctuary states and cities are in danger of losing their federal funding.”
And just a few days earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News’s Hannity, “Sanctuary cities, you’re on notice, we should cut all your money off.”
Per Mother Jones’s Isabela Dias, law enforcement agencies and Democratic officials nationwide are increasingly “speaking out about their plans to thwart” Trump’s plans for mass deportation, which he intends to conduct via a national emergency and the deployment of the military.
In anticipation of the new administration’s immigration agenda, Democratic attorneys general “are preparing briefs and analyses and even identifying courts in which to file their lawsuits,” as well as “preparing to fight Trump over withholding federal funding from local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to induce them into carrying out deportations,” according to Politico.
The threats from members of the supposed party of “states’ rights” echo Trump’s first-term vow to defund sanctuary cities, which Politifact deems a broken promise as his efforts were “limited to Justice Department funds, and even those attempts [were] thwarted by courts.”