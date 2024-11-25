Trump’s Border Czar Issues Terrifying Threat to Democratic States

“If you have a governor who says, ‘I’m not gonna cooperate, I’m gonna block you,’ well then, federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so,” Levin said. “These states, much like the Confederacy, they want to go on their own, they want to do their own thing. To me, you got a powerful weapon among others, which is, OK, no federal funds. Boom.”

“And that’s going to happen. I guarantee … President Trump will do that,” Homan replied.

Also on Sunday, Fox host Maria Bartiromo asked Representative Marjorie Taylor Green if “sanctuary states and sanctuary cities will lose their federal funding” under Trump. Greene replied, “If they use their police officers and their resources to harbor and protect illegal criminal aliens, then absolutely. Those sanctuary states and cities are in danger of losing their federal funding.”