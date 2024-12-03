RFK Jr.’s Old Business Venture Shows His New Water Stance Is a Scam
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to stop putting fluoride in public water.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has advocated to remove all fluoride from public water within the first month of Donald Trump’s presidency, once sold bottled water flush with the very stuff he imagines is toxic.
Kennedy, whom Trump nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, claims that fluoride is “an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”
In fact, fluoridation helps prevent teeth from rotting out of our heads and children from getting deadly infections in their mouths. It’s been lauded as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the twentieth century by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—which Kennedy will soon oversee! (Can probably expect that statement to disappear from its website soon.)
For as much as Kennedy seems to fear the effects of fluoridated water, he seemed to have no qualms about bottling and selling it for years, according to a story published Monday by The New Yorker.
In 1999, Kennedy co-founded Keeper Springs bottled water to help fund his Waterkeeper Alliance—a strangely hypocritical venture, as his plastic-packaged product was meant to aid the preservation of public clean water.
In any case, Keeper Springs bottled water contained up to 1.3 milligrams of fluoride per liter, according to a 2009 chemical analysis. That’s a significantly higher concentration of the mineral than what’s found in most tap water—for example, New York City’s tap water contains only 0.2 milligrams of fluoride per liter. Keeper Springs stopped production in 2013.
Chris Bartle, a Keeper Springs co-founder, told The New Yorker that Kennedy wasn’t always the fluoride skeptic he is now, and that he’d “never heard it mentioned.” Bartle said that the fact that there was so much fluoride in their bottled water was “hilarious.”