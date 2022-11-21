Elon Musk Says He Won’t Allow Alex Jones on Twitter. Remember What He Said About Trump?

When asked Sunday night if he would let the InfoWars host back on Twitter, Musk paraphrased a Bible quote to explain why he won’t.

He then said he has “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.



I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Jones has been court-ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, who sued him for saying the shooting was staged. He admitted he understands the attack was real.