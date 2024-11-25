Trump Names Next Targets After Another Criminal Indictment Falls Apart
Donald Trump is naming names on his revenge list.
After special counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss his case against Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election Monday, Trump decided to gloat on X and attack everyone who tried to prosecute him.
Trump made a rare post on his old stomping ground late Monday afternoon blasting Democrats and prosecutors, specifically naming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, former Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade, New York state Attorney General Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He called every case against him “a political hijacking, and a low point in the History of our Country that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
At least while he’s president, Trump no longer has to worry about facing any charges for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection or mishandling classified documents. His sentence for his felony conviction in his hush-money case has been indefinitely canceled, and his Georgia election interference case was already in limbo.
But now that he’s in the clear, Trump wants revenge. His attacks have an ominous tone, as he repeatedly made threats to take retribution against his enemies while campaigning for his second term as president. He’s promised to take on the “enemy within,” meaning Democrats who have opposed him, and he just put James, Willis, and Bragg firmly in his crosshairs.
Trump will have plenty of help from right-wing foot soldiers in the Justice Department, led by his new handpicked attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi. She already has a record of helping the president-elect with whatever he wants, whether it’s serving as his lawyer during his impeachment or opting not to press charges against his phony university while she was Florida attorney general in exchange for (illegal) campaign donations.
Bondi and the right-wing legal establishment probably will not have any qualms going after whoever Trump has a grudge against, even if they are elected officials and prosecutors. The question is whether any laws or courts will be enough to withstand Trump’s desire for revenge.