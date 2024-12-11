Trump Picks Son’s Fiancée as U.S. Ambassador, Fueling Break-Up Rumors
Donald Trump is nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Trump has nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle for U.S. ambassador to Greece, fueling rumors that her longtime engagement to his son has come to a public end.
“Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece,” President-elect Trump wrote on X on Tuesday. “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”
The timing of this announcement is intriguing, amid reports of Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. breaking off their engagement. Guilfoyle, 55, and Trump Jr., 46,. have been together since around 2018. But recently, Trump Jr. has been spotted with well-known Palm Beach resident Bettina Anderson, 38, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet posted pictures of Trump Jr. and Anderson walking hand in hand together just hours before the announcement of Guilfoyle’s nomination for U.S. ambassador. This was the third time The Daily Mail had spotted the pair since September. And according to the tabloid, Guilfoyle has known for a while.
“Kimberly either didn’t know about Bettina—or didn’t want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably,” a friend of Guilfoyle told The Daily Mail. “She’s no fool but it’s easy to deceive yourself when you’re so committed to someone and believe he’s committed to you.”
Trump Jr. chimed in on the news of her nomination. “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador,” he wrote on X. “She will be an amazing leader for America First.”
Guilfoyle is a former Fox News anchor who was formerly married to current California Governor Gavin Newsom and CEO Eric Villency before linking herself to Trump Jr. and his father in 2018, serving as a senior campaign adviser in 2020 and 2024.
Guilfoyle, like many of Trump’s Cabinet nominees, is not without her fair share of controversy and allegations.
She left Fox News in 2017 after she was accused of exposing herself and showing naked pictures of herself and the men she slept with to an assistant. Fox News settled with the assistant for $4 million. At a fundraiser in 2004, she said that her then husband, Newsom, had a large penis and pantomimed oral sex. In 2019, she offered an event’s top donor a lap dance, and in November 2020, she told fundraising event attendees that Trump Jr. liked it when she dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.