Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Picks Son’s Fiancée as U.S. Ambassador, Fueling Break-Up Rumors

Donald Trump is nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and J.D. Vance on a stage, all smiling or laughing
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle for U.S. ambassador to Greece, fueling rumors that her longtime engagement to his son has come to a public end.

“Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece,” President-elect Trump wrote on X on Tuesday. “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

The timing of this announcement is intriguing, amid reports of Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. breaking off their engagement. Guilfoyle, 55, and Trump Jr., 46,. have been together since around 2018. But recently, Trump Jr. has been spotted with well-known Palm Beach resident Bettina Anderson, 38, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet posted pictures of Trump Jr. and Anderson walking hand in hand together just hours before the announcement of Guilfoyle’s nomination for U.S. ambassador. This was the third time The Daily Mail had spotted the pair since September. And according to the tabloid, Guilfoyle has known for a while. 

“Kimberly either didn’t know about Bettina—or didn’t want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably,” a friend of Guilfoyle told The Daily Mail. “She’s no fool but it’s easy to deceive yourself when you’re so committed to someone and believe he’s committed to you.”

Trump Jr. chimed in on the news of her nomination. “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador,” he wrote on X. “She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

Guilfoyle is a former Fox News anchor who was formerly married to current California Governor Gavin Newsom and CEO Eric Villency before linking herself to Trump Jr. and his father in 2018, serving as a senior campaign adviser in 2020 and 2024. 

Guilfoyle, like many of Trump’s Cabinet nominees, is not without her fair share of controversy and allegations.  

She left Fox News in 2017 after she was accused of exposing herself and showing naked pictures of herself and the men she slept with to an assistant. Fox News settled with the assistant for $4 million. At a fundraiser in 2004, she said that her then husband, Newsom, had a large penis and pantomimed oral sex. In 2019, she offered an event’s top donor a lap dance, and in November 2020, she told fundraising event attendees that Trump Jr. liked it when she dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Alex Jones Gets Lucky Break as The Onion’s Takeover of Infowars Halted

A bankruptcy judge has blocked The Onion’s purchase of conspiracy website Infowars.

Alex Jones points and speaks
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

A bankruptcy court has rejected The Onion’s attempt to buy Alex Jones’s media platform Infowars, ruling Tuesday that the process lacked transparency. 

The decision came late at night after two days of proceedings in a Houston courtroom, where Judge Christopher Lopez said, “I don’t think anyone acted in bad faith here.”

“I think everyone was trying to buy an asset and put their best foot forward and play by the rules,” Lopez said, but added that he was troubled over the sealed bidding process overseen by court-appointed trustee Christopher Murray. 

The process “did not maximize value in any way, based on the record before me,” Lopez added. “I don’t think it was enough money.”

Jones celebrated the ruling, telling his followers on X, “A judge followed the law.” The  conspiracy theorist had been relentlessly whining about the sale to anyone who would listen, including right-wing personalities like Steve Bannon, and even had the support of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who sought to protect Infowars’ account on the X platform. 

Global Tetrahedron, which owns the satirical Onion, bought the conspiracy platform at a bankruptcy auction in November. Jones declared bankruptcy after losing a defamation lawsuit from the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, which his platform repeatedly suggested was staged in some way. 

The Onion’s bid to purchase Infowars was backed by the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, who “agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to increase the overall value of The Onion’s bid, enabling its success,” according to a statement last month. One day after the auction, though, Lopez paused the acquisition amid complaints from a losing bidder, First United American Companies, which is connected to Jones’s nutritional supplements business.  

In a statement, The Onion’s CEO Ben Collins said it would continue to try and purchase Infowars.

“It is part of our larger mission to make a better, funnier internet, regardless of the outcome,” the statement said.

Robert McCoy/
/

The UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect and His Support for RFK Jr.

Luigi Mangione’s deleted social media posts reveal an interesting political worldview.

Luigi Mangione in an orange jumpsuit is led out of a car by several police officers
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

While many social media accounts belonging to Luigi Mangione, the man charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, have been taken down since he was identified by police Monday, his X account remains online after a brief suspension.

Mangione’s X posts indicate engagement with center-right thought, self-improvement, and pop psychology and critiques of modern technology, consumption, and “wokeness.” Deleted posts from Mangione’s account reported by Business Insider Tuesday shed further light on the 26-year-old’s political views.

According to Business Insider, Mangione reshared a post in which Edward Snowden advocated for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be named the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. “Darkly amusing to watch panicked dems suddenly searching under the couch cushions for a candidate when kennedy is literally standing right there,” Snowden posted in early July, as Biden faced increasing pressure to drop out amid concerns about his age and mental acuity.

Another post shows that Mangione viewed both Biden and Trump disapprovingly. “Both parties—Trump with his refusal to accept the results of an election, and Biden with his refusal to accept his age and step down—are simultaneously proving how desperately individuals will cling to power,” Mangione wrote in a reply to political writer and analyst Nate Silver, according to Business Insider.

Business Insider also uncovered that Mangione reposted a tweet from a self-described “fascist hipster,” which said: “My experience with the medical profession—and yours is probably similar—is that doctors are basically worthless unless you carefully manage them, and 2/3 of them are worthless even in that case.”

Mangione reportedly suffered from severe back pain and underwent back surgery. His manifesto, published by journalist Ken Klippenstein Tuesday afternoon, condemned companies that he said “abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has [allowed] them to get away with it.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect’s Manifesto Finally Revealed

Luigi Mangione laid out his motivation.

Suspected UnitedHealthcare shooter Luigi Mangione leaves a courthosue
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was discovered with a brutal manifesto in which he admitted to the crime and apologized for the “strife” he caused, but stated plainly that “these parasites simply had it coming.”

Mangione was arrested Monday at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, carrying a 3-D printed gun similar to that used in the killing, several fake IDs, and the following manifesto. While sections of the manifesto have already been published, it was published in full on Tuesday by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” Mangione wrote.

“This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there,” he wrote.

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done,” Mangione wrote. “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.

“A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it,” he wrote.

“Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain,” Mangione wrote.

Mangione was likely referring to filmmaker Michael Moore, a staunch critic of the U.S. health care system who made the 2007 documentary Sicko, and Elizabeth Rosenthal, who wrote the 2017 book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.

The reality of the U.S. health care system is somehow even more grim than Mangione described. The U.S. was ranked sixtieth in the world for life expectancy per the most recent data from 2021, according to the U.S. News & World Report, and among its wealthy peer group in the OECD, the U.S. ranked 30 out of 38.

The U.S. does have the most expensive health care system in the world. Health care costs in the U.S. tallied up to an average of $12,318 per person in 2021, while in Germany, which has the second-most-expensive system, costs amounted to an average of $7,383 per person, according to the World Economic Forum.

“It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play,” Mangione concluded. “Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Mangione appeared in Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where he was denied bail. On his way into the courtroom, Mangione could be heard shouting, “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”

Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said that he would challenge his client’s extradition to New York.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect Yells About Injustice Outside Court

Luigi Mangione had a message for the American people outside of a court hearing after his arrest.

Luigi Mangione wearing an orange jumpsuit makes an angry face as police officers push him, one with a hand on his neck
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, yelled out to the press and public as he was led to a Pennsylvania court Tuesday for his extradition hearing to New York.

“It’s completely out of touch and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Mangione yelled as police officers escorted him, while wearing shackles, into the Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

It’s a statement sure to spark conspiracy theories and more discussions about Mangione’s motive. In court Tuesday, Mangione said he would challenge extradition to New York, where Thompson was shot outside of a midtown Manhattan hotel last Wednesday. Mangione is being held in Pennsylvania on charges related to his possession of a 3-D printed handgun and silencer, as well as multiple fake IDs and a U.S. passport.

Mangione’s motive has been highly scrutinized, with his complicated right-wing politics and a manifesto being pored over by media outlets. In recent years, according to online posts and one of his friends, Mangione suffered from severe back pain, and underwent surgery. His profile page on X had a picture of an X-ray showing screws in his spine.

Some Americans have reacted positively to the shooting due to widespread dissatisfaction with American health care, a sentiment allegedly shared by Mangione, who wrote in his manifesto that the U.S. has the “most expensive healthcare system in the world” but “ranks #42 in life expectancy.” Mangione’s legal proceedings promise to be closely followed and, if he is extradited to New York, will likely be a media circus.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Latest Ridiculous Proposal Is a Huge Gift to Billionaires

Donald Trump is showing his true priorities.

Donald Trump speaks
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump promised Tuesday to give special treatment to billionaires.

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

If this strangely broad offer sounds specially designed to delight billionaire and official presidential hanger-on Elon Musk, that’s probably because it is.

“This is awesome,” Musk replied in a post on X. Yeah dude, for you—and for any other government contractor or company that plans to fill the holes created by Musk and Trump’s plot to dissolve essential features of the federal government. Yeah, those guys stand to make a killing. How “awesome.”

It’s unclear what kinds of companies or individuals would be eligible for this offer, or what kinds of projects they would produce. It’s possible that Trump plans to implement this offer as part of “Drill, Baby, Drill!” his stupidly named plan to expand fossil fuel production and gut environmental protections.

For example, in return for a hefty investment from an energy company, Trump could revoke certain pollution controls that prevent corporations harvesting natural gas from contaminating groundwater supplies.

If this proposal is approved, the responsibility for executing his lofty promises and expediting production will fall to Lee Zeldin, the unqualified loyalist Trump has nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s also unclear whether this would affect existing programs incentivising investment, such as the much-beloved CHIPS Act, which created subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Trump recently called the CHIPS Act a “bad deal,” shortly before House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his intention to revoke it (though he later made a limp attempt to walk back that particular comment).

Crucially, it’s not apparent that Trump has the authority to make the offer in the first place—but he sure has done it before.

At a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April, Trump promised oil executives and lobbyists that he would roll back crucial environmental regulations, in return for a small campaign contribution of $1 billion, according to The New York Times.

Robert McCoy/
/

Republican Senator Glitches After Hearing Answer to His Own Question

Senator John Neely Kennedy had a bizarre back-and-forth during a hearing on immigration.

Senator John Neely Kennedy, mouth ajar, in a congressional hearing
Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images
Senator John Neely Kennedy

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on Trump’s mass deportation plans, Republican Senator John Kennedy, as is his wont, pestered a witness with questions he didn’t care to hear answers to.

The hearing, titled “How Mass Deportations Will Separate American Families, Harm Our Armed Forces, and Devastate Our Economy,” focused on the damaging effects of Trump’s proposed immigration agenda. But in one bizarre line of questioning, Kennedy asked the same question over and over again while pretending not to hear the answer.

Witness Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, testified that a mass deportation campaign could cost as much as $1 trillion and lead to a loss in total gross domestic product of 4.2 to 6.8 percent.

Louisiana’s John Kennedy was evidently more concerned with a November 2022 tweet in which Reichlin-Melnick criticized Texas and Louisiana for taking legal action against the Department of Homeland Security “for NOT expelling Haitian migrants to Haiti under Title 42,” when, in reality, he wrote, Title 42 expulsions were down “because Haitians stopped crossing illegally!”

“Both Texas and Louisiana have their knives out for Black immigrants,” Reichlin-Melnick posted at the time. “Once Haitians stopped crossing irregularly, it’s so telling that the plaintiffs once again demand that a federal court wield Title 42 against Haitians to stop them from entering at ports of entry too.”

Kennedy, apparently offended by the criticism from over two years ago, asked whether Reichlin-Melnick remembered the tweet. The witness said he did not recall the exact context.

“Who in Texas had their ‘knives out’ for Black immigrants?” Kennedy asked nonetheless, and Reichlin-Melnick began to respond before he was interrupted by Kennedy, who ordered, “Give me a name.”

As Kennedy spoke over him—intoning, “Give me a name. Give me a name. Give me a name”—Reichlin-Melnick answered that he was likely referring to the states’ attorneys general, mentioning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by name.

“Give me a name,” Kennedy continued.

“I just did,” said Reichlin-Melnick.

“You don’t have a name, do you?” asked Kennedy.

“I just said Ken Paxton,” replied Reichlin-Melnick.

“You don’t have a name, do you?” asked Kennedy, again.

“I just said Ken Paxton,” repeated Reichlin-Melnick.

This is not the first time Kennedy has malfunctioned, as progressive outlet Heartland Signal put it, while badgering a congressional witness. In September, while grandstanding during a hearing on hate crimes against Arab and Jewish Americans, the senator accused Maya Berry, the executive director of the Arab American Institute, of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. Kennedy spoke over Berry’s repeated denials, making headlines for telling her she should “hide [her] head in a bag.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro Suddenly Faces Even More Legal Trouble

Kenneth Chesebro and two other Trump aides are facing a fresh round of felony charges.

Kenneth Chesebro
Alyssa Pointer/Getty Image

One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Kenneth Chesebro, is in further trouble for taking part in a fake electors plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Wisconsin has filed 10 new felony charges against Chesebro, fellow Trump lawyer James Troupis, and Michael Roman, head of Trump’s 2020 Election Day operations, for their role in trying to overturn the presidential election results in the state. The charges include 10 counts of forgery, for the 10 fake electors they duped.

In June 2024, all three were charged with forgery for attempting to send fake certified elector documents—which falsely claimed Wisconsin and Michigan electors chose Trump—to Washington, D.C., ahead of 2020’s presidential electoral certification process. Tuesday’s charges come from interviews with fake electors who say that they were duped by the trio.

According to the charging documents, the fake electors were told that what they were doing was legal, with historical precedent from John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon’s election in Hawaii. None of them believed that their signatures were going to be submitted to the president of the Senate during election certification on January 6, 2021, and they did not give their consent for that, either.

Chesebro is cooperating with the state of Wisconsin but is still facing charges elsewhere. He’s a co-conspirator in Georgia’s fake elector case, where he has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the state. He’s also facing charges for fake elector shenanigans and cooperating with the state in Michigan. Since all of these cases are at the state level, Chesebro can’t be pardoned by Trump and ultimately, if he’s found guilty, could go to prison.

Edith Olmsted/
/

House Republicans Are Paying Trump a Hefty Amount for Their Retreat

Donald Trump is back, and so is his crazy financial corruption.

The sign at the entrance of Donald Trump’s Trump National Doral golf resort
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

House Republicans are planning to have their annual retreat at President-elect Donald Trump’s golf resort Doral, Florida, Punchbowl News reported Tuesday.

This kind of corruption is nothing new for Republicans.

The Republican National Committee held several meetings at Trump National Doral in early 2020, and the first GOP meeting was held there in 2018, raking in a whopping $630,000 for Trump’s resort, The Washington Post reported at the time. The RNC spent nearly $500,000 on rental and catering alone, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW.

Trump’s own 2024 campaign readily poured money back into the candidate’s businesses, shelling out around $60,000 between the Doral golf resort and the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas by June.

During Trump’s first administration, foreign governments and their associated entities spent more than $7.8 million on Trump’s many businesses, chief among them being Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to a damning report released by House Democrats in January. Ironically, this is the very same kind of corruption House Republicans have been desperate, and unsuccessful, to pin on President Joe Biden and his family members.

In 2019, Trump had pitched holding the G7 Global Summit at Trump Doral, before bipartisan criticism caused him to back off the idea.

The retreat is currently scheduled for January 27 through 29. While not all of the 220 Republicans representatives are required to go, or stay at Trump National Doral, it’s worth noting that room rates go for between $460 to $1,000 per night. Let’s hope the president-elect can at least get them a good discount.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s FBI Pick Was Target in DOJ Investigation Into Leaks

Kash Patel was part of a sweeping Justice Department investigation into why leaks kept happening during Donald Trump’s first term.

Kash Patel adjusts his tie
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kash Patel was among 43 White House staffers whose phone records were obtained by the Justice Department during a leak investigation during Donald Trump’s first term, CNN reports, citing the department’s inspector general.

The investigation, which also included two members of Congress, was conducted secretly. Patel, whom Trump has chosen to replace Christopher Wray as FBI director, was not named in the report, nor were the two congresspeople. But two anonymous sources told CNN that the phone records of Patel and Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were among those obtained.

The DOJ also went after the email addresses of journalists at CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, according to the report. At the time, the Trump administration was desperately trying to stop leaks of sensitive information, and were focusing on people who may have had security access.

An investigation based only on “the close proximity in time between access to classified information and subsequent publication of the information … risks chilling Congress’s ability to conduct oversight of the executive branch,” the inspector general wrote, adding that this kind of investigation creates “the appearance of inappropriate interference by the executive branch in legitimate oversight activity by the legislative branch.”

Patel may have been just one part of a broad investigation, but the fact that he was among those suspected of leaks calls into question why he’s now Trump’s pick to head the government’s largest law enforcement agency. If Wray is removed and Patel is confirmed to take over the FBI, such investigations might become the norm. The Trump gadfly only has three years as a federal prosecutor to account for his law enforcement experience, and seems ready to embark on haphazard attempts to prosecute the president’s real and imagined enemies.

Already, Patel may have preemptively undermined those prosecutions with the enemies list that he’s published. Any of his legal targets could use it to make a case of malicious prosecution if Patel tried to haul them into court. Patel has already sent a legal threat to one of his critics, signaling how he’d do Trump’s bidding at the FBI without a pesky Justice Department to conduct oversight.

