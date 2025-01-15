RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vax Nonprofit Turns Out to Be Just Another Scam
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secretly got rich off of his supposed public health work.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to report making hundreds of thousands of dollars off his anti-vaccine nonprofit he claimed he never took a cent from, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.
The failed presidential candidate and Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary for the department of health and human services owned up to an “inadvertent error” in his financial disclosure forms that concealed the actual amount he was raking in from the Children’s Health Fund, a 501 nonprofit founded in 2007 under the name World Mercury Project. The group pushes long-debunked misinformation linking vaccines to autism.
Tax filings for the group initially showed that Kennedy had made $510,000 in 2022, and $326,000 for his fifteen weeks of work in 2023. But in a corrected filing last month, he revealed he’d actually made $836,571.25 in 2022.
In the filing, Kennedy claimed he’d mistakenly reported the net pay received, as opposed to gross wages.
When the Beast asked Trump’s transition team about the filing, an official said, “Bobby’s (personal financial disclosure) amounts were reported incorrectly.”
Trump transition spokeswoman Katie Miller confirmed that there had been an “oversight in the preparation of the PFD.”
Kennedy repeatedly claimed that he wasn’t making money off of the group—in fact, he called it the “opposite of a profit motive” during an appearance on InfoWars in 2021, adding that his involvement with the group had damaged relationships with those in his family. In 2017, he told Tucker Carlson, “I’m getting unpaid for this.”
However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Between 2017 and 2023, Kennedy earned $2.2 million, according to the group’s federal tax filings.
Kennedy had served as chairman and chief litigation counsel for the Children’s Health Fund since 2015, and in April 2023, he announced that he was going “on leave” to conduct his ultimately unsuccessful run as an independent candidate for president.