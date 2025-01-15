Washington Post Journalists Begs Jeff Bezos to Reverse Course

“We are deeply alarmed by recent leadership decisions that have led readers to question the integrity of this institution, broken with a tradition of transparency, and prompted some of our most distinguished colleagues to leave,” the journalists wrote in the petition, which was first reported on by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

The petition did not mention anyone by name, including the paper’s CEO, Will Lewis, who has faced criticism for his editorial decisions, as well as accusations of obstruction of justice from his time working more than a decade ago for Rupert Murdoch in England.

Since assuming the position in 2023, Lewis’s decisions have not been well received, including his choice of executive editor Robert Winnett, who ended up withdrawing from the position due to ethics concerns. Then, in October of last year, Lewis announced that the newspaper’s editorial board would not be making an endorsement in the presidential election.