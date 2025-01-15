Washington Post Journalists Begs Jeff Bezos to Reverse Course
The capital’s most prominent newspaper is asking its billionaire owner to change something before it’s too late.
Journalists at The Washington Post are sounding the alarm over a crisis at the newspaper.
More than 400 reporters and editors on Tuesday evening sent a petition to the outlet’s billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, urging him to intervene and make changes.
“We are deeply alarmed by recent leadership decisions that have led readers to question the integrity of this institution, broken with a tradition of transparency, and prompted some of our most distinguished colleagues to leave,” the journalists wrote in the petition, which was first reported on by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
The petition did not mention anyone by name, including the paper’s CEO, Will Lewis, who has faced criticism for his editorial decisions, as well as accusations of obstruction of justice from his time working more than a decade ago for Rupert Murdoch in England.
Since assuming the position in 2023, Lewis’s decisions have not been well received, including his choice of executive editor Robert Winnett, who ended up withdrawing from the position due to ethics concerns. Then, in October of last year, Lewis announced that the newspaper’s editorial board would not be making an endorsement in the presidential election.
This caused an immediate backlash, with the newspaper losing more than 250,000 subscribers days after Lewis’s announcement. The decision was seen as the paper trying to soften its coverage of Donald Trump, under the influence of Bezos. When a cartoonist for the Post, Ann Telnaes, decided to satirize Bezos and other tech leaders’ approach to Trump, her cartoon was spiked by an editor, leading to her resignation.
Shortly after the election, Lewis announced that remote work for Post employees was over and that staffers must return to working in the office five days a week, which couldn’t have earned him any deference at the newsroom.
In recent weeks, several high-profile editors and writers have departed the paper. Two political reporters, Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer, left for The Atlantic, while reporter Tyler Pager moved to The New York Times. Former managing editor Matea Gold, once considered a contender for executive editor, also left for the Times last month. And last week, the Post laid off 4 percent of its staff, comprising close to 100 people on the business side of the paper.
“We understand the need for change and we are eager to deliver the news in innovative ways. But we need a clear vision we can believe in,” the Post’s journalists wrote in their petition. It’s hard to see what Bezos will do, considering Lewis was his choice to take over as publisher and that he is likely the reason behind many of their grievances.
After Trump took office the first time, the Post adopted the slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Now that Trump is taking office again, and Bezos is cozying up to him, it seems that the Post’s journalists are making a last-ditch effort to live up to that slogan. The question is whether Bezos will listen.