Protesters Disrupt RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearing Just Minutes In
Protests broke out when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted he wasn’t anti-vaccine.
Robert F. Kennedy’s first confirmation hearing Wednesday to become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services was quickly interrupted by protesters over the Trump nominee’s vaccine positions.
During his opening remarks, Kennedy said under oath that he is “not anti-vaccine”—but people standing in the back of the room weren’t convinced.
“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither,” Kennedy said.
“You are!” one person shouted out before she was dragged out by security. “Yes, you are!”
When the room returned to order, the 71-year-old continued that he considered himself “pro-safety” and mentioned that he had vaccinated all of his children and believed that “vaccines have a critical role in health care.”
As he continued speaking, another protester disrupted his speech for a second time and was removed.
Kennedy’s “pro-safety” claim, however, flies in the face of his outspoken stances on the jab. During the hearing, Senator Ron Wyden torched Kennedy for claiming in a 2020 podcast that he would “do anything, pay anything, to go back in time and not vaccinate” his children. And in a July 2023 interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Kennedy baselessly connected essential vaccines—such as the polio jab, which has practically eradicated the paralyzing disease from the planet—to lethal diseases such as cancer.
“You’ve talked about that the media slanders you by calling you an anti-vaxxer, and you’ve said that you’re not anti-vaccine, you’re pro–safe vaccine,” Fridman prompted the former independent presidential candidate. “Difficult question: Can you name any vaccines that you think are good?”
“I think some of the live virus vaccines are probably averting more problems than they’re causing. There’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective,” Kennedy said at the time. This is false.
Kennedy claimed during a heated back and forth with Wyden that quoting him was “dishonest” and that Fridman had, at the time, interrupted a response that was supposed to extend to a philosophy that every medicine—including vaccines—have individuals who are sensitive to them. Unfortunately, Kennedy didn’t find a way to squeeze that seemingly retroactive detail into his more than two-hour interview with the podcaster.