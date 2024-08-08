RFK Jr. Just Made His Dead Bear Cub Story Even Weirder

Journalists reportedly took the anecdote for a joke until Kennedy’s campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear clarified that he had been serious and that Kennedy uses the meat to feed his ravens, according to the Associated Press. Spear also added that the presumptive Kennedy heir no longer had the “21 cubic foot (0.59 cubic meter) refrigerator” used for storing the meat at his Westchester County residence.

While salvaging roadkill for meat isn’t unheard of in more rural areas of the country, it’s also a strange topic for any presidential candidate since Teddy Roosevelt. Kennedy’s bizarre story of picking a dead bear cub off the road, posing with its slashed carcass, driving it down to Manhattan, and staging it in Central Park a decade ago has been met with national shock, with some critics accusing Kennedy of animal abuse.

The disturbing tale—which was originally reported on by Kennedy’s relative for The New York Times in 2014—was tied to Kennedy in a New Yorker exposé on Monday. In response, Kennedy quipped that “maybe that’s where [he] got [his] brain worm,” referring to a 2010 incident in which he suffered from “brain frog” and short-term memory loss that he chalked up to a parasitic worm in his head.