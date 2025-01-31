Doctor Criminally Indicted Over Abortion Pill in Dark New Timeline

This appears to be the first time a doctor has been charged with prescribing abortion pills in a state with anti-abortion laws—but it won’t be the last.

The news comes just a couple months after Louisiana reclassified abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as “controlled dangerous substances,” making them harder for state residents to access. The new law states that anyone who has mifepristone or misoprostol without a valid prescription can be fined up to $5,000 or face up to five years in jail.

Louisiana’s draconian laws extend beyond the pills. The state has essentially had a complete ban on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and has zero exceptions for incest or rape. Doctors found guilty of conducting abortions illegally can face up to 15 years in prison and lose their medical license.