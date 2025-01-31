Doctor Criminally Indicted Over Abortion Pill in Dark New Timeline
This is going to set off the next phase of the war on abortion.
A New York doctor has been indicted for trying to provide a patient with abortion pills across state lines.
Dr. Margaret Carpenter, her company Nightingale Medical, PC, and an unnamed third person have all been charged with “criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs,” for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill to a patient living in Louisiana, where a near-total abortion ban is in place. A Louisiana grand jury indicted all three.
This appears to be the first time a doctor has been charged with prescribing abortion pills in a state with anti-abortion laws—but it won’t be the last.
The news comes just a couple months after Louisiana reclassified abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as “controlled dangerous substances,” making them harder for state residents to access. The new law states that anyone who has mifepristone or misoprostol without a valid prescription can be fined up to $5,000 or face up to five years in jail.
Louisiana’s draconian laws extend beyond the pills. The state has essentially had a complete ban on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and has zero exceptions for incest or rape. Doctors found guilty of conducting abortions illegally can face up to 15 years in prison and lose their medical license.
“I have said it before, and I will say it again: We will hold individuals accountable for breaking the law,” Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill said on Friday.
This indictment may also result in New York using its shield laws for the first time, which are aimed to protect doctors who prescribe potentially lifesaving abortion care to patients in states where abortion is illegal. The state of Texas has already sued Carpenter on similar grounds.
Most abortions in the U.S. are done via pill as of 2023. Carpenter’s indictment—and the rest that are surely to come—will force physicians to choose between the training and creed they know and the political whims of their president.