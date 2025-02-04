Trump’s Funding Freeze Hits Its First Targets: Young Kids

“We’re aware of at least 40 programs that have requested funds to draw them down and have not received those funds as of yet,” Tommy Sheridan, a deputy director at the National Head Start Association, told HuffPost.

The Department of Health and Human Services provides grants to more than 1,600 Head Start organizations around the country to provide services to families with young children, including education. While the organizations receive funds annually, they also can draw down money as they need it during the year.

Desjardins said she confirmed that Head Start offices in Washington state, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were having “rolling blackouts” in their efforts to access funding. One official told HuffPost that the Head Start issues are due to a resulting technical glitch.