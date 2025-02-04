Trump’s Funding Freeze Hits Its First Targets: Young Kids
Donald Trump’s spending freeze isn’t supposed to be in effect after a court order, but multiple Head Start programs around the country say they’re short on funds.
Donald Trump’s federal government funding freeze is hurting the Head Start program, despite a court order blocking the freeze last week.
In multiple states, the early childhood education program’s offices are getting error messages when they try to access the accounts used to request funds, HuffPost reported Tuesday, citing earlier reports from PBS NewsHour journalist Lisa Desjardins.
“We’re aware of at least 40 programs that have requested funds to draw them down and have not received those funds as of yet,” Tommy Sheridan, a deputy director at the National Head Start Association, told HuffPost.
The Department of Health and Human Services provides grants to more than 1,600 Head Start organizations around the country to provide services to families with young children, including education. While the organizations receive funds annually, they also can draw down money as they need it during the year.
Desjardins said she confirmed that Head Start offices in Washington state, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were having “rolling blackouts” in their efforts to access funding. One official told HuffPost that the Head Start issues are due to a resulting technical glitch.
“That has been resolved, and any ongoing error messages being reported by Head Start providers are a result of the residual backlog of payment approvals from that technical glitch,” the official said.
The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that it instructed federal agencies to unfreeze funds on Friday, but a federal judge in Washington expressed concern that the funding freeze remained in place despite the court’s order.
Head Start serves about 800,000 preschool children with $10 billion in grants per year, and the program usually receives bipartisan support from Congress to protect it from cuts. However, the conservative manifesto Project 2025, drafted by the Heritage Foundation, called for eliminating the program, and the Trump administration’s staffers have extensive ties to the document.
Several of Trump’s policies and executive orders are straight out of the right-wing Project 2025 playbook, and his funding freeze was so ill thought out and ill planned that we are seeing damaging effects even after it was supposed to be halted. Like many of the president’s actions over the past few weeks, the freeze has only caused chaos and confusion, hurting vulnerable children in the process.