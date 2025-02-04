Skip Navigation
Trump’s Funding Freeze Hits Its First Targets: Young Kids

Donald Trump’s spending freeze isn’t supposed to be in effect after a court order, but multiple Head Start programs around the country say they’re short on funds.

A group of young students (perhaps pre-school age) wear their backpacks and walk in a single-file line in school.
The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s federal government funding freeze is hurting the Head Start program, despite a court order blocking the freeze last week.

In multiple states, the early childhood education program’s offices are getting error messages when they try to access the accounts used to request funds, HuffPost reported Tuesday, citing earlier reports from PBS NewsHour journalist Lisa Desjardins.

“We’re aware of at least 40 programs that have requested funds to draw them down and have not received those funds as of yet,” Tommy Sheridan, a deputy director at the National Head Start Association, told HuffPost.

The Department of Health and Human Services provides grants to more than 1,600 Head Start organizations around the country to provide services to families with young children, including education. While the organizations receive funds annually, they also can draw down money as they need it during the year.

Desjardins said she confirmed that Head Start offices in Washington state, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were having “rolling blackouts” in their efforts to access funding. One official told HuffPost that the Head Start issues are due to a resulting technical glitch.

“That has been resolved, and any ongoing error messages being reported by Head Start providers are a result of the residual backlog of payment approvals from that technical glitch,” the official said.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that it instructed federal agencies to unfreeze funds on Friday, but a federal judge in Washington expressed concern that the funding freeze remained in place despite the court’s order.

Head Start serves about 800,000 preschool children with $10 billion in grants per year, and the program usually receives bipartisan support from Congress to protect it from cuts. However, the conservative manifesto Project 2025, drafted by the Heritage Foundation, called for eliminating the program, and the Trump administration’s staffers have extensive ties to the document.

Several of Trump’s policies and executive orders are straight out of the right-wing Project 2025 playbook, and his funding freeze was so ill thought out and ill planned that we are seeing damaging effects even after it was supposed to be halted. Like many of the president’s actions over the past few weeks, the freeze has only caused chaos and confusion, hurting vulnerable children in the process.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Unleashes His Followers on Ilhan Omar—Over a Fake Video

Musk shared an obviously edited video of Representative Ilhan Omar in an attempt to start a new war.

Splitscreen of Elon Musk and Ilhan Omar
Getty x2

Elon Musk is sending his digital minions after Representative Ilhan Omar, all based on a fake video posted by the pitiable right-wing shill Ian Miles Cheong.

On Tuesday, Cheong posted an obviously edited video in which he claimed the progressive congresswoman was “conducting seminars for Somalians who are living illegally in the U.S. without documentation, providing guidance on how to evade deportation.”

The video shows a random room full of unidentified people of seemingly East African descent, then cuts to Omar being interviewed in a completely different room.

The richest man in the world shared the video, clutching at his pearls. “She is breaking the law. Literally. Outright,” he wrote on X of Omar allegedly telling immigrants that they were not required to answer questions if detained by ICE. And that didn’t even happen.

Hundreds of Musk’s fans began flocking to Omar’s page, so much so that she had to clear the air herself.

“Hey Elon, every single person in this country deserves to know their rights. That’s legal. Maybe you should brush up on our laws given the fact you’re breaking them to steal American’s sensitive data,” Omar wrote, in reference to Musk’s aggressive takeover of the Treasury’s payment system. “PS. This video is manipulated, and I wasn’t even at the event shown.”

It’s ironic that a man who spends all day moaning about left-wing misinformation and suppression is using his massive platform to spread his own. And he’s just getting started.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Top GOPer Cowardly Pretends He Has No Clue What Trump’s Doing at USAID

Senator John Thune was quick to bury his head in the sand.

Senator John Thune gestures while speaking to reporters
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is playing dumb when it comes to Donald Trump’s significant efforts to shutter USAID.

Since taking office, Trump has made several major moves to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development: He signed an executive order pausing all foreign aid, issued a stop-work order sending staff and contractors home, and sent agents from the Department of Government Efficiency to raid USAID’s offices for personnel and payment files. But, supposedly, his main guy in the Senate has no idea what’s going on.

Benjamin Weiss of Courthouse News asked Tuesday whether Thune believed Trump had the authority to “unilaterally close” a federal agency without congressional approval. The South Dakota Republican acted like he had no idea what he was being asked about.

“It was my understanding, I don’t think they’re closing an agency, but I do think they have the right to review funding and how those decisions are made and what priorities are being funded,” Thune replied, according to Fox News’s Chad Pergram.

“I think that’s probably true of any administration when they come in … we’re trying to determine again, how the the various programs are authorized and funded under USAID, how those dollars are being spent, whether they’re being spent wisely and well and consistent with the purpose for which they are, are intended,” Thune said.

“It’s in need of reform. It’s in need of transparency and greater accountability. And I think that’s what the administration’s trying to achieve,” Thune said.

Yes, transparency—but that’s not what a group of Democratic leaders got when they marched down to USAID headquarters on Monday and were denied entry from the offices.

Thune’s statement seems particularly divorced from reality, considering that Elon Musk announced Trump’s intention to shutter the agency and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s plan to absorb some parts of the organization and abolish the rest.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

FBI Sues Trump’s DOJ in Stunning Double Whammy of Lawsuits

The FBI is hitting back after Donald Trump’s January 6 revenge crusade.

A crest that reads Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

FBI agents who worked on cases related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection are suing to prevent Donald Trump’s new leaders at the Justice Department from retaliating against them.

Agents at the intelligence bureau filed two separate lawsuits on Tuesday against the Justice Department. The first class action lawsuit was filed in federal court anonymously and accuses the DOJ’s Trump-appointed leadership of putting together lists of agents who worked on cases seeking future punitive action for January 6, citing a survey being circulated in the bureau. The agents fear that Trump’s DOJ will make the lists public, or use them to punish agents they think are disloyal.

“Plaintiffs legitimately fear that the information being compiled will be accessed by persons who are not authorized to have access to it,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs further assert that even if they are not targeted for termination, they may face other retaliatory acts such as demotion, denial of job opportunities or denial of promotions in the future.”

The lawsuit claims that the agents’ First Amendment rights were violated, as was the federal Privacy Act. It seeks to prevent the DOJ from collecting and circulating the identities of the FBI agents and other bureau employees in ways that could tie them to the January 6 cases, or to the case on Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The FBI Agents Association, representing several other agents at the bureau, is also suing the DOJ over fears of retaliation for work relating to the January 6 attacks, fearing that their personal information will be exposed. In both lawsuits, agents fear that even if Trump doesn’t take direct action against them, his DOJ loyalists would be giving a hit list to the MAGA right, including the more than 1,500 January 6 defendants he pardoned.

Trump has targeted the bureau for revenge and tried to fire six senior agents last week. His nominee to run the law enforcement agency, Kash Patel, has already compiled an enemies list and refuses to answer questions about it. If Patel is confirmed, Trump will not only be able to take his revenge against those who investigated him and his supporters, but also protect his loyalists from prosecution when they break the law.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Plan to Gut Education Department Will Hit Red States Hardest

Trump is planning an executive order to abolish the Education Department. That would hurt Republicans most.

Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump is preparing an executive order to abolish the Department of Education—a move that will undoubtedly hurt teachers, students, and parents in red states the most.

The draft order will direct the department to slash spending and slash staff, according to The Washington Post. Such an aggressive decision on such a large scale would have sweeping consequences.

“The Dept of Education provides crucial funding for low-income public schools—eliminating it would result in the loss of 6% of teachers’ jobs nationwide,” former adviser for Barack Obama, Steven Rattner, wrote on X.

X screenshot Steven Rattner @SteveRattner: The Dept of Education provides crucial funding for low-income public schools — eliminating it would result in the loss of 6% of teachers’ jobs nationwide. (This chart is from my Sept article on Project 2025, which Trump disavowed during the campaign and is now largely adopting) with attached chart

Rattner shared a chart based on data from the Center for American Progress on states’ K-12 education funding under Title I, the Education Department’s main federal program to help low-income students. Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Nevada, and Arizona—states that all went for Trump—are the most reliant on that funding, and the most likely to lose hundreds of teachers under Trump’s proposals. Many other red states are not far behind. This will likely lead to a devastating domino effect of educational instability in states that need it the most.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Purges Information in a Terrifying Sign of What’s Coming

Donald Trump’s administration has wiped thousands of pages from government websites.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration has removed thousands of pages of information from the U.S. government’s websites as part of its sweeping effort to remove references to diversity, gender, and environmental justice.

As part of the de-wokeification process, Trump’s administration has eviscerated more than 8,000 pages of materials just since Friday about a range of topics, from census methodology to resources about postpartum depression, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The biggest targets have been the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census Bureau, which each lost more than 3,000 pages.

In the past week, the CDC’s website saw the removal of resources about HIV and STI treatment guidelines, as well as a guide for young people seeking gender-affirming care.

Other information struck from the record included warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease, materials for overdose prevention training, and vaccine guidelines for pregnant people. The Times noted that the use of the phrase “pregnant people,” as opposed to “women,” may have contributed to the guidelines’ removal.

The CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, which uses census data to determine how at risk someone is to experience a natural disaster through the lenses of geography, race, income level, and education, was also removed, according to The Guardian.

The National Institutes of Health removed a portal with information about maternal morbidity and mortality.

Some CDC files, not included in the Times analysis, were removed and then restored with information missing. The agency’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey data briefly disappeared, but then was restored with one of its gender columns missing and its data documentation deleted, the Associated Press reported.

Of the more than 3,000 articles removed from the Census Bureau site, most were filed under research and methodology, but other areas with missing pages included data stewardship and documentation for several data sets. On Monday, users hoping to retrieve data on certain topics from the census were greeted by a response that said the area was “unavailable due to maintenance,” according to the AP.

But that wasn’t all.

More than 1,000 pages were removed from the website for the Office of Justice Programs, a research and grant-making organization that works to provide local and state law enforcement with resources and training. All state-level data on hate crimes was removed from the Justice Department’s website (the months after Trump’s first election saw a significant spike in hate crimes, according to FBI data).

The Food and Drug administration removed nearly 100 pages, including 60 that mentioned expanding diversity in drug trials. The Department of the Interior deleted several pages mentioning “environmental justice.” Head Start, the IRS, and several other agencies also saw hundreds of pages scrubbed out of existence. There are links to archived versions of some of these pages here.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Begins His Dark Plan to Use Guantánamo Bay to Detain Immigrants

Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans just got even more cruel.

Donald Trump places his hands on his desk in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration is deporting its first round of immigrants to Guantánamo Bay on Tuesday. 

“A flight is expected to transport migrant detainees to Guantanamo Bay today, a U.S. official tells CBS News,” Camilo Montoya-Galvez of CBS News wrote on X Tuesday. “This would be the first migrant detainee transfer since Pres. Trump directed officials to expand detention space at Guantanamo to hold as many as 30,000 migrants.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the news, saying on Fox Business that the flight was already underway.

“President Trump is not messing around, and he’s no longer going to allow America to be a dumping ground for illegal criminals from nations all over this world,” Leavitt said.

This sets in motion the executive order Trump signed last week, which makes the infamous detention center a holding facility for detained immigrants. 

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people, some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump told reporters last week. “So we’re gonna send them out to Guantánamo. This will double our capacity immediately, and tough, that’s a tough place to get out of. Today’s signing brings us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”

This news comes hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that  El Salvador had agreed to detain prisoners from the United States, including American citizens, in its super-jail. Both Guantánamo Bay and El Salvador’s prisons are notorious for rampant human rights violations, including but not limited to mental and physical torture, sexual violence, and forced labor. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

25-Year-Old Elon Musk Crony Has Total Control Over Treasury Payments

Marko Elez, a 25-year-old engineer linked to Elon Musk, is now rewriting the code for key Treasury Department payment systems.

Elon Musk holds a to-go cup while visiting the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

One of Elon Musk’s handpicked operatives for his fake “Department of Government Efficiency” has been given complete access to critical payment systems at the Department of the Treasury, despite being only 25 years old.

Marko Elez, whose total work experience consists of working for Musk’s companies SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), has administrator privileges on systems that are responsible for 95 percent of payments made by the U.S. government including Social Security checks, tax refunds, and virtually all contract payments, Wired reports. This contradicts earlier reports that Musk’s henchmen only had “read-only” access to Treasury data.

Wired, citing two unnamed sources, reports that Elez has the ability to write code on the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which control government payments that amount to more than a fifth of the U.S. economy. Elez’s level of access could allow him to bypass security measures and possibly cause irreversible damage to these systems. Talking Points Memo further reports that Elez has already used his power to significantly rewrite code for the payment systems.

“You could do anything with these privileges,” one source with knowledge of the systems told Wired, adding that they couldn’t see a reason that such access was necessary for hunting down fraud or assessing how payments are disbursed, as DOGE claims it is doing.

“Technically I don’t see why this couldn’t happen,” a federal IT worker told the magazine Monday regarding whether a DOGE worker would get such a level of government access. “If you would have asked me a week ago, I’d have told you that this kind of thing would never in a million years happen. But now, who the f*** knows.”

Musk and his cronies have already taken control of federal workers’ private data by installing an illegal commercial server at the Office of Personnel Management, giving them access to databases containing federal employees’ Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive personal information. Senior government officials at OPM have even been locked out of employee databases.

Many, if not most, of Musk’s associates that he’s used in his government takeover are young and inexperienced young men between the ages of 19 and 26, like Elez. Whether the tech mogul or the people doing his bidding even have proper security clearances is not known, which would definitely make their efforts illegal, if they weren’t already. But with Donald Trump taking over federal law enforcement and prosecutors threatening critics of DOGE, who, if anyone, will take action?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Roasted Over Huge Catch in His Canada and Mexico Tariff “Wins”

Donald Trump is being hit with a massive fact-check over his claims about the success of his tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Donald Trump sits with his hands folded on his desk while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour trade war with Canada and Mexico momentarily scrambled the U.S. economy in exchange for, apparently, nothing that America’s two neighbors weren’t already likely to offer.

Trump temporarily backed down Monday from imposing a 25 percent tariff hike on goods from Mexico after speaking with the nation’s leader, President Claudia Sheinbaum. In exchange for the dropped tariffs, Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 members of the country’s National Guard to deter drug trafficking between the two nations. But journalists were quick to point out that previous administrations had been able to get Mexico to send more troops and money without the volatile economic threat of tariffs.

“It seems like the trick to negotiating with Trump is to realize he doesn’t have any idea what the current facts are,” posted Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on BlueSky. “‘Oh you want 10,000 troops?’ says world leader who already deployed 15K. ‘Great 10k it is.’”

Issuing 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is almost routine at this point for America’s southern neighbor. In 2019, Mexico sent 15,000 troops to the border, and sent another 10,000 in 2021 to help with migration. In 2022, Mexico agreed to invest $1.5 billion to help Joe Biden upgrade the border, and in 2023 implemented 15 administrative actions to assist in America’s deportation of migrants.

Trump was also roasted for his lackluster arrangement with Canada, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commit to a $1.3 billion border plan—that was arranged in December. Trudeau also pledged to appoint a “fentanyl czar” and list cartels as terrorists, though just a fraction of America’s black-market fentanyl imports cross the nation’s northern border. Approximately 0.2 percent of America’s fentanyl seizures occur at the Canadian border, according to federal statistics.

During an appearance on CNN, Rampell summed up the situation nicely, arguing during a network roundtable that “Trump is trying to repackage the status quo as a victory.”

“That’s what the leaders of these foreign countries are learning,” Rampell said. “You don’t actually have to give Trump anything. You have to let him announce victory on TV.”

Further still, Rampell posited that Trump had, almost overnight, “tarnished our relationships with our allies, whose help we need to rein in China,” all while destabilizing the economy and making it an unattractive landscape for future investment.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Edith Olmsted/
/

The Proud Boys Just Lost Use of Their Own Name in the Funniest Way

A judge awarded the use of the group’s name and symbols to a church in Washington, D.C.

A member of the Proud Boys watches as group leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to reporters
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Proud Boys have lost the legal rights to their name to a Black church they attacked.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Tanya Bosier ruled Monday that the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church now owns the name and symbols of the violent white nationalist hate group, The New York Times reported.

The ruling is the outcome of an incident in December 2020. Fresh off a Supreme Court decision rejecting Texas’s bid to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump, the Proud Boys took to the streets of Washington, where a violent confrontation with counterprotesters broke out.

During their march, members of the Proud Boys, including their leader, Enrique Tarrio, trespassed onto the church’s property and set its Black Lives Matter banner ablaze. Tarrio was arrested on vandalism charges on January 4 and was consequently not present for the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol just days later. He was still sentenced with seditious conspiracy for helping plan the riot.

In June 2023, D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the destruction of property at Metropolitan AME had been “highly orchestrated” and “hateful and overtly racist conduct,” and granted a $2.8 million default judgment against the Proud Boys—but the group never handed over the money.

Lawyers for the church then sought to satisfy that judgment by having the group hand over something of value: its name. The decision bars the Proud Boys from selling any merchandise with its name or associated symbols without the express permission of the church.

Tarrio, who was serving a 22-year sentence until Donald Trump pardoned him last month, was less than thrilled about the decision. He said in a statement that the judge should be impeached, and that the church should forfeit its nonprofit status.

“Their actions are a betrayal of justice,” Tarrio wrote in his statement. “I hold in contempt any motions, judgments and orders issued against me.”

In an interview with Alex Jones shortly after being released from prison, Tarrio promised “retribution” for Trump supporters being imprisoned for their crimes related to the January 6 riot.

“We’ve got to do everything in our power to make sure that the next four years sets us up for the next 100 years,” Tarrio said.

