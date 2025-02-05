Authoritarians Around the World Celebrate Trump Destroying USAID

Orbán’s top political director, Balázs Orbán, echoed these sentiments. “Couldn’t be happier that @POTUS, @JDVance & @elonmusk are finally taking down this corrupt foreign interference machine,” he wrote on X. “Good riddance!”

Trump’s favorite Latin American strongman, Nayib Bukele, also chimed in. “Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up,” he wrote on X. “While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements.”

And of course Russia—perhaps USAID’s biggest foreign hater—had something to say.