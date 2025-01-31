Trump Administration Issues Its Pettiest Order Yet—on Email Signatures
The war on DEI has reached an absurd level.
In perhaps the Trump administration’s pettiest move yet, multiple federal agencies are ordering federal employees to remove any pronouns from their email signatures by end of day Friday, according to ABC News.
“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday,” read a message from from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief information officer Jason Bonander on Friday. “Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy.”
Workers at the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy received similar messages on Thursday, amid the chaos of the D.C. plane crash.
“In my decade-plus years at CDC I’ve never been told what I can and can’t put in my email signature,” an anonymous employee told ABC.
The messages cited Trump’s recent anti-DEI executive orders. This is yet another attack on Trump’s part, focusing on policing a form of self-expression that has no impact on the ability of federal workers to do the jobs they’ve sworn to do.