Top GOPer Cowardly Pretends He Has No Clue What Trump’s Doing at USAID

Benjamin Weiss of Courthouse News asked Tuesday whether Thune believed Trump had the authority to “unilaterally close” a federal agency without congressional approval. The South Dakota Republican acted like he had no idea what he was being asked about.

“It was my understanding, I don’t think they’re closing an agency, but I do think they have the right to review funding and how those decisions are made and what priorities are being funded,” Thune replied, according to Fox News’s Chad Pergram.

“I think that’s probably true of any administration when they come in … we’re trying to determine again, how the the various programs are authorized and funded under USAID, how those dollars are being spent, whether they’re being spent wisely and well and consistent with the purpose for which they are, are intended,” Thune said.