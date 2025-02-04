Top GOPer Cowardly Pretends He Has No Clue What Trump’s Doing at USAID
Senator John Thune was quick to bury his head in the sand.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune is playing dumb when it comes to Donald Trump’s significant efforts to shutter USAID.
Since taking office, Trump has made several major moves to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development: He signed an executive order pausing all foreign aid, issued a stop-work order sending staff and contractors home, and sent agents from the Department of Government Efficiency to raid USAID’s offices for personnel and payment files. But, supposedly, his main guy in the Senate has no idea what’s going on.
Benjamin Weiss of Courthouse News asked Tuesday whether Thune believed Trump had the authority to “unilaterally close” a federal agency without congressional approval. The South Dakota Republican acted like he had no idea what he was being asked about.
“It was my understanding, I don’t think they’re closing an agency, but I do think they have the right to review funding and how those decisions are made and what priorities are being funded,” Thune replied, according to Fox News’s Chad Pergram.
“I think that’s probably true of any administration when they come in … we’re trying to determine again, how the the various programs are authorized and funded under USAID, how those dollars are being spent, whether they’re being spent wisely and well and consistent with the purpose for which they are, are intended,” Thune said.
“It’s in need of reform. It’s in need of transparency and greater accountability. And I think that’s what the administration’s trying to achieve,” Thune said.
Yes, transparency—but that’s not what a group of Democratic leaders got when they marched down to USAID headquarters on Monday and were denied entry from the offices.
Thune’s statement seems particularly divorced from reality, considering that Elon Musk announced Trump’s intention to shutter the agency and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s plan to absorb some parts of the organization and abolish the rest.