House Republicans Melt Down as Democrats Try to Subpoena Elon Musk

Republicans just blocked Democrats from trying to force Elon Musk to testify about how he’s destroying the government.

House Oversight Chair James Comer points a finger in a hearing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
House Oversight Chair James Comer

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee attempted to subpoena Elon Musk on Wednesday, only for Republicans to block the move, refusing to even entertain debate on having the tech mogul testify before Congress.

Ranking Member Gerry Connolly put forward a motion to subpoena the tech mogul, and the committee quickly devolved into chaos thanks to Republican outrage. Committee Chair James Comer first tried to shut down debate and table the motion upon requests from his Republican colleagues. Democrats on the committee protested, with Republicans calling them out of order.

Ultimately, Comer held a voice vote to table the motion, and ruled that Republicans voting “aye” were in higher numbers.

Then Connolly called for a formal roll call vote. It failed 19–20, with many Republican and Democratic members of the 47-person committee either not voting or not being in attendance. For some reason, among those who abstained was Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay area.

Musk’s actions as part of his “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative have amounted to a takeover of key systems in the federal government, including the Treasury Department’s payment system and the personnel records of the three-million-strong federal workforce. His henchmen have also set up an illegal server in the Office of Personnel Management.

Musk has brought in young and inexperienced software engineers from his own companies with questionable security clearances to not only take control of sensitive government systems but even make substantial changes that aren’t easily tracked or alterable. These actions break the law and even violate the Constitution.

On Tuesday, House Democrats attempted to extract some measure of accountability from Musk, the world’s richest man, who bought his way into the Trump administration, and the effort failed. What is the next course of action?

This Is So Much Worse Than Last Time
Authoritarians Around the World Celebrate Trump Destroying USAID

Some troubling world leaders are cheering Trump and Elon’s gutting of USAID.

A flag outside of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Authoritarian leaders around the world are applauding Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s destruction of USAID.

“In just 14 days, Donald Trump has turned the world upside down with just a few measures. In America, gender madness is over, funding for globalist Soros organizations is over, illegal migration is over, and support for the Russian-Ukrainian war is over. In other words, everything that the bureaucrats in Brussels have tried to force down our throats in recent years is over,” Hungary’s hard-line President Viktor Orbán wrote on Facebook.

Orbán’s top political director, Balázs Orbán, echoed these sentiments. “Couldn’t be happier that @POTUS, @JDVance & @elonmusk are finally taking down this corrupt foreign interference machine,” he wrote on X. “Good riddance!”

Trump’s favorite Latin American strongman, Nayib Bukele, also chimed in. “Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up,” he wrote on X. “While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements.”

And of course Russia—perhaps USAID’s biggest foreign hater—had something to say.

“Russian Deputy Security Council Chair Dmitry Medvedev wrote, “Smart move by @elonmusk, trying to plug USAID’s Deep Throat. Let’s hope notorious Deep State doesn’t swallow him whole …”

“Essentially, [USAID] was the primary transmission belt for globalism as an ideology aimed at the worldwide imposition of liberal democracy, market economics, and human rights, while dismantling sovereign states and overthrowing regimes capable of resisting this on a global scale,” the Russian far-right nationalist Alexander Dugin wrote for a right-wing Russian outlet on Monday. “The banning of USAID is a critical, fundamental move, the importance of which, as I said, cannot be overstated. This is especially true because countries like Ukraine largely depend on this agency, receiving significant funding through it. All Ukrainian media, NGOs, and ideological structures were financed by USAID.”

USAID was a far from perfect organization. But what does it mean now that all of these men with shaky human rights records (at best) are dancing on its grave?

Here’s the Most Dangerous Part of Elon Musk’s Treasury Takeover

Musk’s team is rewriting code in the U.S. Treasury system.

People hold up signs calling out Elon Musk during a protest outside the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s team of coders are creating a “backdoor” into the U.S. Treasury system, according to legal and I.T. professionals.

“Pushing live production code cooked up by some young coders over a week of [sleepless] nights in place of a legacy system that is fundamental to the operation of the US government is against every programming best practice,” University of Kansas law professor Corey Rayburn Yung posted on BlueSky.

Highlighting a Talking Points Memo piece about how Musk’s team is implementing untested code into the U.S. Treasury to create new paths that “block payments and possibly leave less visibility into what has been blocked,” Yung warned that the world’s richest man was creating a “backdoor into the US Treasury.”

“This is incredibly dangerous both because of its intended use (by Elon and Trump) and the risk of other actors exploiting a major security vulnerability to cause a massive disruption to the US government,” Yung continued.

“There’s clearly no QA process, live testing with mocks, technical support for bugs, etc.,” Yung said. “This is insane. It’s the coding equivalent of hammering a complex, fragile machine until it does what you want.”

Musk was appointed as a “special government employee” by the White House, but on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn’t explain whether he had received security clearance or a background check to operate within the federal government.

A special government employee is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period,” according to the Justice Department.

To help him, Musk has tapped a group of college students between the ages of 18 and 25, several of whom have little other professional experience than interning for him at SpaceX or Neuralink.

Musk and his staffers at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have had seemingly unfettered access to federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive data.

Last week, Musk’s team was spotted installing a commercial email server into the Office of Personnel Management, in what many considered to be a massive security risk. The server gave the uncleared team potential access to onboarding, job performance reviews, and government employee health care details, which could violate HIPAA laws.

West Point Caves to Trump’s Culture Wars

The military academy has disbanded almost a dozen clubs.

The West Point Military Academy campus
John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

The U.S. Military Academy West Point is disbanding 11 affinity groups as a result of Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In a memo Tuesday, the school announced that the Asian Pacific Forum Club, Japanese Forum Club, Korean-American Relations Seminar, Vietnamese-American Cadet Association, Native American Heritage Forum, and Latin Cultural Club were all disbanded and ordered to cease all activities immediately.

The National Society of Black Engineers, the Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers, and the Society of Women Engineers were also shut down.

The Corbin Forum, which “empowers and promotes women’s leadership within the Corps of Cadets and Army,” was disbanded, and its web page was removed from West Point’s website. Spectrum, a group supporting LGBTQ+ cadets, was similarly ordered to shut down.

The memo also dissolved the Contemporary Cultural Affairs Seminar Club, which supported cadets who were “transitioning from civilian to cadet and cadet to officer.”

The dispersal of these groups, meant to provide resources and community to cadets, many of whom are from marginalized backgrounds, was done “in accordance with recent Presidential Executive Orders, Department of Defense guidance, and Department of the Army guidance,” according to the memo. No other rationale was provided for the action.

The U.S. Army and Air Force closed their respective DEI offices and programs in January. Last week, after Trump baselessly blamed the government’s DEI practices for a deadly plane crash, federal employees at several agencies received instructions to remove their pronouns from their email signature.

Trump’s Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Gaza Stuns the Entire World

Donald Trump’s newest comments on Gaza went a step too far for the international community.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu give a press conference in the White House
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s foolish pledge to take over the Gaza strip was quickly slammed by major world leaders, including American allies.

The president said Tuesday in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the “U.S. will take over the Gaza strip” and send its Palestinian residents to “beautiful area with homes and safety … so that they can live out their lives in peace and harmony,” boasting that he would turn the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump’s plan for ethnic cleansing was immediately panned by the U.S.’s Arab allies. Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Gaza needed to be rebuilt “without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.” Saudi Arabia also issued a statement reaffirming its desire for a Palestinian state as a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position,” contradicting Trump’s statements about the Gulf country earlier in the day.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the Saudi statement said.

China also criticized Trump’s harebrained idea, stressing that it supports a two-state solution.

“We oppose the forced relocation of people in Gaza and hope that the relevant parties will take the ceasefire and post-war governance in Gaza as an opportunity to push the Palestinian issue back on the right track,” said Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Turkey, a member of NATO with U.S. military bases, harshly criticized Trump’s plan, with the country’s foreign minister calling Trump’s plan to deport Gaza’s Palestinians to neighboring countries “unacceptable.”

“Deportation (of Palestinians) is something neither we nor the region can accept. Even thinking of it is absurd. Even launching a debate on it is wrong,” Hakan Fidan told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Of course, the people actually living in Gaza are not fans of the idea either. Palestinians of all factions came out against Trump’s ethnic cleansing scheme, with Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri saying the president’s remarks “are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region. We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass.”

Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, said, “These calls represent a serious violation of international law. Peace and stability will not be achieved in the region without establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967, based on the two-state solution.”

Perhaps Palestine’s U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour put it best.

“For those who want to send the Palestinian people to a ‘nice place’, allow them to go back to their original homes in what is now Israel,” Mansour said, using Trump’s own words. “The Palestinian people want to rebuild Gaza because this is where we belong.”

Trump’s plan has even drawn skepticism from Republicans in Congress, with Senators Lindsey Graham, John Thune, Josh Hawley, and others puzzled at the idea. It’s going to be a hard sell for the president to convince his “America First” supporters, let alone the rest of the country, to invade, ethnically cleanse, and then occupy Gaza against the will of its long-suffering people.

Trump’s Purge Finds a Troubling New Target: The CIA

Donald Trump’s “buyout” offer has landed in the inbox of CIA employees.

CIA seal
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis/Getty Images

Trump’s “buyout” offer (aka the “agree with me or leave” special) has hit the CIA.

The Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday became the first of the intelligence community to receive Trump’s exit offer of eight months of pay and benefits. The agency is also now enforcing a hiring freeze, and anyone who was hired or in the process of getting hired at the CIA will likely have their offers pulled—especially if their background doesn’t align with the Trump administration’s goals, an aide told The Wall Street Journal.

Those goals are more aggressive surveillance and more anti-China activity, the aide said. Trump’s CIA plans to spy on allied governments like Mexico and take a more hardline approach to drug cartels, classifying them as terrorist organizations. This buyout is yet another step in Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy in his image and fill it to the brim with loyalists who will carry out his goals no questions asked.

The buyout itself is also highly questionable, as Trump does not have the line-by-line authority to authorize funds for such a thing.

“There’s no statutory authority that I can see for the president making this offer,” Senator Tim Kaine told The Wall Street Journal. “The administration immediately knows, you don’t want to work for me. They’ll find some other way to get rid of you. You should not raise your hand.”

Some federal workers in other agencies have resisted the buyouts thus far. How the CIA will respond remains to be seen.

Elon Musk Just Completed His Sinister Takeover of USAID

Elon Musk has put all agency employees on leave.

People hold up signs protesting against Elon Musk’s role in the government outside the OPM building in Washington, D.C.
Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

After days offline, USAID’s website was finally restored late Tuesday … with a notice announcing that all employees will be placed on administrative leave.

“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs,” the notice said. “Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST).”

The Department of State, which has seemingly absorbed USAID, “is currently preparing a plan” to assist its personnel posted outside of the U.S. to return home, according to the announcement. The Agency would arrange and pay for the return of its employees within 30 days, and would “provide exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, and other reasons.”

Screenshot of the USAID website
Screenshot

The rest of the website is empty. The newest announcement comes just days after Musk declared that the agency would be shuttered and sent agents from the Department of Government Efficiency to raid USAID’s offices for access to all personnel and payment files.

On Tuesday, some USAID employees received letters telling them they’d been placed on administrative leave with pay “until further notice,” according to correspondence reviewed by The Hill. Those who had already been locked out of the internal system did not receive a letter.

It seems that Musk’s illegal plans to dismantle the world’s single largest humanitarian donor are proceeding according to schedule, without organized pushback from Democrats, and to the delight of America’s global adversaries.

Even Lindsey Graham Says Trump’s Call for Ethnic Cleansing Is Too Much

Donald Trump proposed the U.S. taking over Gaza.

Lindsey Graham looks down while walking in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s latest plan to effectively “take over the Gaza strip” is seemingly too extreme for his Republican colleagues—though their tepid responses still leave wiggle room for Trump to push forward with the idea.

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the president claimed that the United States would push Palestinians out of their home and “own it and be responsible.” That spontaneous and brazen idea caught most of his conservative colleagues—both in Congress and the media—off guard, as they grappled with whether Americans could be convinced to send their loved ones overseas to ethnically cleanse a war-torn region.

“We’ll see what our Arab friends say about that,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Politico. “I think most South Carolinians would probably not be excited about sending Americans to take over Gaza. I think that might be problematic, but I’ll keep an open mind.”

Graham added that he imagined Gaza would be a “tough place to be stationed as an American.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told the outlet that how to achieve peace in the Middle East is still “a subject of conversation,” though he added that it sounds like Trump has “got an idea on that.”

Meanwhile, Senator Josh Hawley said, “I don’t know that I think it’s the best use of United States resources to spend a bunch of money in Gaza. I think maybe I’d prefer that to be spent in the United States first. But let’s see what happens.”

Another Republican senator, granted anonymity to candidly react to Trump’s invasion, said that they “did not have this” on their “bingo card.”

Even Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy sounded skeptical of the plan, optimistically saying Wednesday morning that Trump “knows the United States can’t invade another country.”

The definition of ethnic cleansing is the mass expulsion or killing of members of an unwanted ethnic or religious group in a society, per the Oxford English Dictionary. Ethnic cleansing has not been identified as an independent crime under international law, according to the United Nations.

Republican Congressman Issues Unhinged Call to Deport Ilhan Omar

Representative Brandon Gill is rushing to back up Elon Musk.

Representative Brandon Gill looks to the side during a press conference
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Ilhan Omar’s Republican colleagues are once again calling for her to be deported because they don’t understand U.S. law.

Representative Brandon Gill posted on X Tuesday in response to a post falsely claiming Omar was “hosting workshops” with Somali immigrants about their legal rights in the face of Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation orders.

“America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia,” Gill wrote, directing racist vitriol at a fellow member of Congress and a U.S. citizen.

Omar came under intense scrutiny after a whiny Elon Musk shared a link to a fake video that supposedly showed her “conducting seminars” with Somali immigrants on how to “evade” deportation. Musk claimed that she was “breaking the law. Literally. Outright.”

In the video, a clip of Omar explaining in Somali about Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination—a legal right that undocumented immigrants are free to exercise when encountering ICE agents—was spliced together with footage of unidentified people apparently of East African descent sitting in a room.

“She’s a major grifter and she hates America,” Musk wrote in a separate post on X.

Omar was quick to hit back at Musk Tuesday. “Well it just shows you how much he lacks an understanding of what our, of what the laws of this country are,” Omar said during an interview on CNN.

It appears that Gill has joined Musk in his weak understanding of American law—if that wasn’t obvious enough from his call to deport a U.S. citizen.

She clarified that the footage of her had been taken out of context from an interview with a journalist, who asked what her advice would be to undocumented Somalis, and that she hadn’t held a meeting like the one described.

Musk’s attacks against Omar come as she has been outspoken against his unlawful efforts to dismantle USAID.

Trump’s Funding Freeze Hits Its First Targets: Young Kids

Donald Trump’s spending freeze isn’t supposed to be in effect after a court order, but multiple Head Start programs around the country say they’re short on funds.

A group of young students (perhaps pre-school age) wear their backpacks and walk in a single-file line in school.
The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s federal government funding freeze is hurting the Head Start program, despite a court order blocking the freeze last week.

In multiple states, the early childhood education program’s offices are getting error messages when they try to access the accounts used to request funds, HuffPost reported Tuesday, citing earlier reports from PBS NewsHour journalist Lisa Desjardins.

“We’re aware of at least 40 programs that have requested funds to draw them down and have not received those funds as of yet,” Tommy Sheridan, a deputy director at the National Head Start Association, told HuffPost.

The Department of Health and Human Services provides grants to more than 1,600 Head Start organizations around the country to provide services to families with young children, including education. While the organizations receive funds annually, they also can draw down money as they need it during the year.

Desjardins said she confirmed that Head Start offices in Washington state, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were having “rolling blackouts” in their efforts to access funding. One official told HuffPost that the Head Start issues are due to a resulting technical glitch.

“That has been resolved, and any ongoing error messages being reported by Head Start providers are a result of the residual backlog of payment approvals from that technical glitch,” the official said.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that it instructed federal agencies to unfreeze funds on Friday, but a federal judge in Washington expressed concern that the funding freeze remained in place despite the court’s order.

Head Start serves about 800,000 preschool children with $10 billion in grants per year, and the program usually receives bipartisan support from Congress to protect it from cuts. However, the conservative manifesto Project 2025, drafted by the Heritage Foundation, called for eliminating the program, and the Trump administration’s staffers have extensive ties to the document.

Several of Trump’s policies and executive orders are straight out of the right-wing Project 2025 playbook, and his funding freeze was so ill thought out and ill planned that we are seeing damaging effects even after it was supposed to be halted. Like many of the president’s actions over the past few weeks, the freeze has only caused chaos and confusion, hurting vulnerable children in the process.

