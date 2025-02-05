House Republicans Melt Down as Democrats Try to Subpoena Elon Musk
Republicans just blocked Democrats from trying to force Elon Musk to testify about how he’s destroying the government.
The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee attempted to subpoena Elon Musk on Wednesday, only for Republicans to block the move, refusing to even entertain debate on having the tech mogul testify before Congress.
Ranking Member Gerry Connolly put forward a motion to subpoena the tech mogul, and the committee quickly devolved into chaos thanks to Republican outrage. Committee Chair James Comer first tried to shut down debate and table the motion upon requests from his Republican colleagues. Democrats on the committee protested, with Republicans calling them out of order.
Ultimately, Comer held a voice vote to table the motion, and ruled that Republicans voting “aye” were in higher numbers.
Then Connolly called for a formal roll call vote. It failed 19–20, with many Republican and Democratic members of the 47-person committee either not voting or not being in attendance. For some reason, among those who abstained was Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay area.
Musk’s actions as part of his “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative have amounted to a takeover of key systems in the federal government, including the Treasury Department’s payment system and the personnel records of the three-million-strong federal workforce. His henchmen have also set up an illegal server in the Office of Personnel Management.
Musk has brought in young and inexperienced software engineers from his own companies with questionable security clearances to not only take control of sensitive government systems but even make substantial changes that aren’t easily tracked or alterable. These actions break the law and even violate the Constitution.
On Tuesday, House Democrats attempted to extract some measure of accountability from Musk, the world’s richest man, who bought his way into the Trump administration, and the effort failed. What is the next course of action?