House Republicans Melt Down as Democrats Try to Subpoena Elon Musk

Ultimately, Comer held a voice vote to table the motion, and ruled that Republicans voting “aye” were in higher numbers.

Then Connolly called for a formal roll call vote. It failed 19–20, with many Republican and Democratic members of the 47-person committee either not voting or not being in attendance. For some reason, among those who abstained was Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay area.

Musk’s actions as part of his “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative have amounted to a takeover of key systems in the federal government, including the Treasury Department’s payment system and the personnel records of the three-million-strong federal workforce. His henchmen have also set up an illegal server in the Office of Personnel Management.