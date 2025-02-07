Tuberville Defends Trump’s Actions by Accidentally Defining a Dictator
Senator Tommy Tuberville struggled to defend Donald Trump’s actions.
Senator Tommy Tuberville seems delighted that President Donald Trump is acting as a dictator who targets transgender people.
Following Trump’s executive order Thursday banning transgender women from women’s sports, Tuberville appeared on Newsmax, where he said that there should be no dictatorship, except for that of the U.S. president.
“I’m sick and tired of, you know, the NCAA, and some of these organizations playing dictator,” Tuberville said. “And there is no dictatorship here except for Donald Trump saying, ‘This is not going to happen.’”
“So the NCAA needs to come back out and say, ‘Listen, we’re done with transgenders in women’s sports, whether it’s practice, whether it’s game, whether it’s dressing in dressing rooms at practice or after practice or after a game.’ What do they not understand about ‘no’? I don’t understand that.”
NCAA president Charlie Baker told a Senate panel in December that there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes playing sports in his organization. There are roughly 530,000 student athletes in the organization.
Following Trump’s executive order, the NCAA announced Thursday that it would comply and changed its policy limiting competition in women’s sports to “student-athletes assigned female at birth only.” In a statement, Baker said that Trump had provided a “clear, national standard.”
Tuberville, arguably the dumbest member of the U.S. Senate, seems particularly eager to inflate Trump’s power instead of actually doing his job. Last year he declared that there was no need to continue vetting Trump’s Cabinet nominees because the president had already done such a bang-up job.