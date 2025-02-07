Tuberville Defends Trump’s Actions by Accidentally Defining a Dictator

“I’m sick and tired of, you know, the NCAA, and some of these organizations playing dictator,” Tuberville said. “And there is no dictatorship here except for Donald Trump saying, ‘This is not going to happen.’”

“So the NCAA needs to come back out and say, ‘Listen, we’re done with transgenders in women’s sports, whether it’s practice, whether it’s game, whether it’s dressing in dressing rooms at practice or after practice or after a game.’ What do they not understand about ‘no’? I don’t understand that.”

Tommy Tuberville: "There is no dictatorship here other than Donald Trump saying, 'this is not gonna happen.'" pic.twitter.com/f9oOIaAVb1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

NCAA president Charlie Baker told a Senate panel in December that there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes playing sports in his organization. There are roughly 530,000 student athletes in the organization.

