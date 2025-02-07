Musk’s DOGE Teen Minion Was Once Fired for Leaking Company Secrets
Edward Coristine is getting a stunning level of access to the federal government as one of Elon Musk’s DOGE cronies. He was previously fired for posting company secrets on Discord.
Shocking: The 19-year old DOGE goon with a questionable résumé who goes by “big balls” online was fired from his last real gig for leaking company information online.
Bloomberg is reporting that Edward Coristine was fired from cybersecurity firm Path Network in 2022 for “leaking internal information to the competitors.” Now Coristine has access to the most sensitive internal information there is, the federal government’s, and he has no confirmed clearance that legitimizes that access.
“I can confirm that Edward Coristine’s brief contract was terminated after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the leaking of proprietary company information that coincided with his tenure,” a spokesperson for Path Network told Bloomberg on Thursday.
“I had access to every single machine,” Coristine wrote on Discord just weeks after being fired. But he swore he “never exploited it because it’s just not me.” He also posted that he had done “nothing contractually wrong” at Path Network. The comments were made in a Discord channel dedicated to one of Path’s competitor companies.
Several people who knew Coristine said they were confused as to how he ascended to such a consequential position and nervous as to how he’ll handle the enormous responsibility that comes with it, given that he could not handle it at Path Network.
This all comes as DOGE strikes an antagonistic chord with the federal government, taking over government buildings, telling federal employees to stop showing up to work, and locking out elected representatives.
“Your data has been breached. Donald Trump gave unvetted teenagers access to your most private information,” Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell wrote on X. “We are fighting now in the courts. And, shortly, Democrats will use our votes—in government funding bill—to stop this madness and secure your data.”
Musk, DOGE, and Coristine have yet to comment.