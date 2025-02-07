JD Vance Petitions to Bring Back That Super-Racist Member of DOGE
The vice president of the United States has nothing better to do than suck up to Elon Musk as he posts on X.
Elon Musk and JD Vance think that a deeply racist 25-year old-deserves to have a second chance in a significant position in DOGE.
Former SpaceX software engineer Marko Elez was working for DOGE to supposedly expose fraud in the Treasury Department. He resigned this week after his hateful tweets from 2024 were brought to light by The Wall Street Journal.
“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” an account obviously connected to Elez wrote in September. “Normalize Indian hate,” one post read. In July, he said, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” And in December, the account pushed for repealing the Civil Rights Act and shared: “I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask.”
But Musk and Vance think that Elez should have another shot at taking a wrecking ball to the federal government.
“Here’s my view: I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance wrote on X, quoting a Musk poll asking his followers if Elez should return.
“We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever,” Vance continued. “So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.
But a journalist did not ruin a “kid’s” life; his own vile views did. Elez isn’t some silly little kid; the tweets were from just a few months ago, meaning the youngest he could have been is 24 years old.
And racist tweets are racist regardless of how “ironic” they appear to be or how young the person who wrote them is—especially when they have a job that impacts millions of people.