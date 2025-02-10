Trump’s DHS Chief Admits DOGE Has Infiltrated Department
Elon Musk’s DOGE minions are now inside the Department of Homeland Security.
CNN’s Dana Bash and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had an exasperating, circular argument on Sunday regarding Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency now having unfettered access to troves of personal data housed in the department.
“The Washington Post is reporting that Musk and his DOGE team have access to FEMA’s sensitive disaster data, which includes personal information about tens of thousands of disaster victims,” Bash said to Noem. “Have you authorized Elon Musk and his team to have access to Americans’ personal data that is housed inside DHS?”
“We’re working with them at the president’s direction, to find what we can do to make our department much more efficient,” Noem replied. “This is essentially an audit.”
“That’s different from him having access to personal data that is housed in—”
“The president has authorized him to have access,” Noem said curtly.
“And you feel comfortable with that?” Dash asked.
“Absolutely!’
“I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about, and worried about … the government—particularly unelected people—having—”
“Well we can’t trust the government anymore,” Noem retorted.
“You are the government,” Bash said.
Noem went on to reiterate the same point again: An unelected billionaire having personal access to this kind of information is totally fine because Trump said so, years of Republican policy be damned.
This is just another moment in Trump’s all-out blitz on the federal government, as he allows Musk and his team of young cronies to hack away at critical parts of our federal apparatus. A federal judge just rebuked DOGE’s attempted takeover of the Treasury on Saturday, and multiple lawsuits have been filed by states and labor unions against DOGE for violating privacy rights. But that hasn’t stopped Musk yet.