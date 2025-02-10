Kristi Noem Accidentally Burns the Trump Administration
Noem was trying to defend Elon Musk’s meddling in the government.
A Freudian slip from the secretary of Homeland Security might have revealed her own personal take on Elon Musk’s federal takeover—and its residual national security risks.
Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, a recently confirmed Kristi Noem momentarily seemed to forget that she—and the world’s richest man—are now part of the government that their longtime rhetoric so vehemently rejects.
“I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about, and worried about, the government—particualrly unelected people—having access to personal data,” Bash said.
“Well, we can’t trust the government anymore,” Noem responded.
“You are the government,” Bash pressed.
“Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Noem continued. “The American people now are saying that we have had our personal information shared and out there in the public—”
“But now Elon Musk has access to it,” Bash interjected.
“Yes, but Elon Musk is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority that the president has granted him,” Noem said.
“You’re totally comfortable with him,” Bash continued.
“I am today by the work that he is doing identifying waste, fraud, and abuse. His information that he has is looking at programs, not looking at personal data and information,” Noem continued, evading the fact that the billionaire actually has tapped into sensitive data—such as federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, and medical histories—for hundreds of millions of Americans. “This audit needs to happen to make sure we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs.”
Whether Musk even has the proper clearances to access such sensitive data has been an ongoing topic of discussion. Last week, Trump designated Musk a “special government employee,” which, per the Justice Department, is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.” But hours after the appointment, even top officials in the administration weren’t confident that Musk had cleared a background check to do the job.
On Thursday, a U.S. District Court in Washington acknowledged the apparent threat of Musk’s rapid involvement in the government, blocking him and two of his DOGE groupies from further accessing government databases.