Trump Drops Bombshell Statement Ahead of Vance-Zelenskiy Meeting

“I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth,” he continued, tripling down on his demand for his newest fascination. “And they’ve essentially agreed to do that. So at least we don’t feel stupid. Otherwise we’re stupid. I said to [Ukraine], ‘We have to get something, we can’t continue to pay this money.’”

This is exactly what Vladimir Putin—whose military occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine at this point—wants to hear. This is a stark contrast from former President Biden’s approach of providing aid to Ukraine (and not expecting rare earths in return) on the grounds that the country was being illegally invaded.

Trump’s version of “ending the war” might just be giving the Kremlin everything it wants. Are they really “peace talks” if one side is expected to surrender?