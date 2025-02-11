Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Drops Bombshell Statement Ahead of Vance-Zelenskiy Meeting

Hours before JD Vance was set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Donald Trump revealed his true thoughts on Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands
Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump has struck a new, incredibly dismissive tone on Ukraine and its war against Russia—right before Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 

“They may make a deal, they may not make a deal, they may be Russian some day, or they may not be Russian someday, but we’re gonna have all this money in there … I want it back,” President Trump told Fox News’s Bret Baier Monday evening. 

“I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth,” he continued, tripling down on his demand for his newest fascination. “And they’ve essentially agreed to do that. So at least we don’t feel stupid. Otherwise we’re stupid. I said to [Ukraine], ‘We have to get something, we can’t continue to pay this money.’”  

This is exactly what Vladimir Putin—whose military occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine at this point—wants to hear. This is a stark contrast from former President Biden’s approach of providing aid to Ukraine (and not expecting rare earths in return) on the grounds that the country was being illegally invaded. 

Trump’s version of “ending the war” might just be giving the Kremlin everything it wants. Are they really “peace talks” if one side is expected to surrender? 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Federal Worker “Buyout” Hits Yet Another Legal Hurdle

A judge has cracked down on Donald Trump’s attempt to gut the federal workforce.

Donald Trump frowns while walking in the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A federal judge has indefinitely extended the deadline for federal workers to accept Donald Trump’s buyout offer.

The president had posed a “fork in the road” ultimatum for federal employees via the Office of Personnel Management late last month: Either opt for a “deferred resignation” that would pay them through September, or face a possible furlough.

The temporary restraining order on the program put in place by U.S. District Judge George O’Toole will remain in place while the court weighs the legality of the buyout, reported CNN Monday.

Eligible federal workers had originally faced a midnight deadline on Thursday to accept or deny Trump’s offer. O’Toole imposed an initial restraining order, just hours before the offer expired, delaying the deadline to late Monday.

“The pressure that comes from that deadline where people have to make their choice about their livelihood,” argued Elena Goldstein, an attorney for the plaintiffs: “Irreparable harm will continue. They will be asking what they actually accepted. OPM is making it up as they go along.”

Unions for federal employees were behind the lawsuit, calling OPM’s “Fork Directive” a “sweeping and stunningly arbitrary action to solicit blanket resignations of federal workers,” according to court filings.

Attorneys for the Justice Department counterclaimed that Trump had “campaigned on reducing the federal workforce” and that the mass dismissal program should come as no surprise to Washington’s civil servants. The administration “knew they’d come to a disappointment to a lot of the workforce … so this would be an off-ramp for those employees,” said Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton, per NBC News.

Read more about Trump’s efforts to kneecap the government:
Trump’s Reaction to Court Order Blocking DOGE Is as Ominous as It Gets
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Just Utterly Humiliated JD Vance

JD Vance used to be a never-Trumper. This is his reward for switching to back Donald Trump.

Donald Trump looks at JD Vance, who smiles back at him as they sit in the Oval Office
Anna Rose Layden/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is exactly as irrelevant to Donald Trump as he is to everyone else.

In an interview Sunday with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump threw Vance under the bus when asked about the future for the former never-Trump Republican who sold out his principles, his dignity, and even his own family, to boost Trump’s shot at unchecked power. His reward? Nothing, it seems.

“Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” Baier asked.

“No,” Trump replied. “But he’s very capable!

“I mean I don’t think that it—you know, I think we have a lot of very capable people,” Trump continued. “So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

“But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement,” Baier pressed.

“Yeah, a lot of people have said this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency,” Trump said, weaving into a rant about how amazing he is at being president.

It’s possible that Trump tried to sidestep answering because he already has a candidate in mind for 2028, and—spoiler alert—it’s not Vance. Although he isn’t allowed to run again, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of doing so, both on the campaign trail and since winning the presidency. It doesn’t seem as if Trump cares very much about what is legal and what’s not.

In lieu of actually governing, Vance seems to be filling his empty hours posting on X about a range of random topics, including rubber-stamping the rehiring of a racist to DOGE, undermining the checks and balances that underpin our democracy, and complaining about dog cross-breeding.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Hit With Major Lawsuit After Cruel Executive Order on Refugees

Donald Trump must be breaking some kind of record for how many lawsuits his executive orders have sparked.

Donald Trump walks down a red carpet in the White House while holding what is presumably an executive order in his left hand.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Refugee resettlement organizations are suing the Trump administration for indefinitely pausing America’s refugee system. 

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle Monday by a group of the country’s largest such organizations hoping to restart the program and the federal funding that allows refugees to be resettled in the United States. President Trump froze the admission of refugees on his first day in office as part of broader restrictions on immigration, ordering the leaders at the Departments of Homeland Security and State to recommend if refugee admissions should resume within 90 days. 

One of the organizations that filed the lawsuit said that Trump’s executive orders have “been sweeping and harmful for our refugee clients, our staff and our local faith community partners.

“These executive actions have abandoned refugee families both abroad and those who are already a part of our American communities,” Rick Santos, head of the Church World Service, said in a statement, citing a case in which two Afghan parents in Massachusetts were waiting for their children, who were supposed to arrive in January. 

“They now do not know if or when their children will be able to come home,” Santos’s statement said.

In the past, the U.S. refugee program enjoyed bipartisan support. That changed in 2017 when Trump was elected to his first term and began taking extreme measures to attack the refugee system and reduce refugee admissions his first week in office. By 2020, Trump proposed a record low of 15,000 refugee admissions, according to The New York Times. President Biden resuscitated the program, and in 2024, the U.S. admitted close to 100,000 refugees, the most in decades.  

Trump’s abrupt pause to resettlement and all related funding has had a ripple effect on organizations, as well as the more than 10,000 refugees on a path to enter the U.S. Refugee assistance organizations around the country may not be able to function without funding, and one refugee in Burma died after his U.S.-funded hospital was ordered to close. 

A telling description of Trump’s actions during his first term was coined by Atlantic writer Adam Serwer in a 2018 column: “The Cruelty Is the Point,” who argued that the president and his supporters took pleasure in the suffering of those they hate and fear. It appears that sentiment is back in full force for today’s Trump administration.

More lawsuits against this administration:
Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Just Came Back to Bite Him

Donald Trump’s sweeping immunity is actually proving a hindrance in a lawsuit.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a joint press conference in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s decision to expand the definition of presidential immunity may have just caused a hiccup for Donald Trump’s administration.

A federal judge ruled Monday that Trump’s FBI must disclose records from its Mar-a-Lago case file, complying with a FOIA request by Business Insider’s Jason Leopold. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell decided that the Supreme Court’s decision—combined with his return to the White House and its executive privileges—has insulated Trump enough from further criminal prosecution to allow the release of documents.

“With the far dampened possibility of any criminal investigation to gather evidence about a president’s conduct and of any public enforcement proceeding against a president, the [Supreme Court’s] decision … has left a FOIA request as a critical tool for the American public to keep apprised of a president’s conduct,” Howell ruled.

Howell also ordered the FBI to provide a timetable of release for files pertaining to Leopold’s request, with a mandatory update required by February 20.

The FBI had used Glomar arguments to retain the privacy of the Mar-a-Lago case files, falling back on its typical refusal to “confirm or deny” a criminal investigation in order to safeguard ongoing investigations. But the decimation of any future case against Trump on the details of the case has completely undermined that argument, according to the judge.

“In these circumstances, defendants’ Glomar arguments crumble with no more weight than dust and just as little persuasiveness,” Howell wrote. “As plaintiff pointedly highlights, as to President Trump, ‘there is a reasonable argument that [he] is immune from prosecution for flushing his own records down the toilet while in office.’”

In a footnote, Howell torched the high court’s decision to grant Trump such sweeping protections, likening their actions to enablers of the fascist regime of Nazi Germany.

“Of course, while the Supreme Court has provided a protective and presumptive immunity cloak for a president’s conduct, that cloak is not so large to extend to those who aid, abet and execute criminal acts on behalf of a criminally immune president,” Howell wrote. “The excuse offered after World War II by enablers of the fascist Nazi regime of ‘just following orders’ has long been rejected in this country’s jurisprudence.”

More Trump administration lawsuits going wrong:
Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Is Planning One of His Most Corrupt Pardons Yet

Donald Trump reportedly wants to pardon his buddy Rod Blagojevich.

Donald Trump makes a weird face during a press conference
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to pardon yet another convicted felon with a history of corruption, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a source told The Associated Press.

In 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison on 18 felony counts, over charges that included attempts to sell former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat in 2008 and to shake down the CEO of a children’s hospital.

The Democrat turned MAGA politician served eight years before Trump commuted his sentence during his first term in 2020.

The two men’s history together runs deeper than politics: Blajogevich, commonly known as “Blago,” appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2010, two years after he was first arrested on corruption charges.

When Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in the New York hush-money case, “Blago” defended his fellow convict. “I love Trump more today than ever! When you’ve lived through it yourself you recognize when they do it to someone else,” he wrote on social media in May.

If pardoned, Blagojevich will join some 1,500 insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and were pardoned by Trump in one of his first executive orders as president, the more notorious of whom include former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers.

Politico reported Friday that Trump is considering nominating Blajogevich to be the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, a pick that would add to his already fraudulent Cabinet.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Plans Executive Order to Make Bribery Great Again

Donald Trump has a twisted plan to make bribery legal—and line his own pockets.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to make it legal for businesses to bribe foreign officials.

Bloomberg reports that the president will soon sign an executive order to pause the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, claiming that it hurts American businesses. The order will instruct Attorney General Pam Bondi to pause criminal prosecutions under the law until she issues new enforcement guidelines, according to a fact sheet on the order obtained by the news outlet. She will also be ordered to review current and past Justice Department actions under the law.

“U.S. companies are harmed by FCPA overenforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field,” the fact sheet states. A White House official confirmed the fact sheet’s veracity to CNBC, telling the network the move is “a pause in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it’s in line with economic interests and national security.”

The FCPA, passed in 1977, specifically prohibits any person or company tied to the United States from paying money or offering gifts to foreign officials to help their business. In 1998, the law was amended to include foreign businesses, as well as people who facilitated such bribes in the U.S. The DOJ said there were 24 cases related to alleged violations of the law in 2024, and 17 in 2023.

This new order is a continuation from Trump’s first term, when he considered getting rid of the FCPA and called it a “horrible law.” It’s quite clear why Trump would seek to get rid of or soften the law. During his first term, he often looked the other way on possible illegal bribes and let American oil and gas companies keep their under-the-table payments to dictators of countries like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan secret, a practice that even Russian oil companies don’t engage in.

Trump may benefit personally from weakening or discarding the FCPA. The Trump Organization announced last month that it will no longer prohibit deals with foreign companies while he is president, and he might seek to “grease the wheels” on overseas deals without any restrictions.

The president’s family is also trying to reclaim the lease on their former hotel in Washington, D.C.—a hotbed of corruption, where foreign governments spent more than $750,000 during his first term. It looks like Trump is opening the doors for American companies and individuals, including himself, to pay off foreign officials to better line their pockets.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?

Elon Musk’s penchant for posting constantly on social media just came back to bite him.

A protester holds up a sign of Elon Musk’s face with an Adolf Hitler mustache
Qian Weizhong/VCG/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s cringey tweet was cited in a federal court Monday, during a case trying to curb the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to American citizens’ private information.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that litigants had cited an exchange Musk had on X with right-wing shill Ashley St. Clair earlier that very day.

“What the fuck do you think Elon Musk is going to do with your social security number???” St. Clair wrote in a post on X. “Tweet it???? Open a line of credit you don’t have??????”

Musk, who posts an unhealthy amount on the social media site he’s running into the ground, reposted St. Clair, acting as if suggestions of overreach were hysterical.

“Seriously 🤣🤣,” Musk wrote, demonstrating just how seriously he handles sensitive information. “And for damn sure, I’m 1000% more trustworthy than untold numbers of deep state bureaucrats and fraudsters who may be misusing your SSN right now.”

Musk, the unelected billionaire bureaucrat, has transformed himself into the deep state he pretended to rail against, and has gained sweeping access to sensitive information across a slate of federal agencies.

Over the weekend, a federal judge made a temporary ruling for 19 democratic state attorneys general preventing non–civil servants from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment systems, which distribute trillions of dollars annually. Trump’s Justice Department has already moved to lift the sweeping order.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Takes Aim at Letitia James in Latest Wave of Revenge

Donald Trump continues to go after his perceived enemies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stands at a podium during a press conference
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump is still stripping the security clearances of his political enemies, and this time, he’s doing it to people who still work for the government!

New York Attorney General Letitia James and District Attorney Alvin Bragg were the most recent targets of the president’s petty political games, and both saw their security clearances stripped over the weekend, according to an exclusive report from The New York Post, the president’s favorite tabloid. Trump also said last week that he would revoke President Joe Biden’s security clearance.

In addition to revoking their access to classified information, it theoretically bars them from entering federal buildings such as courthouses, prisons, the U.S. attorneys offices, or the FBI’s field office in New York. If enforced, it would be problematic, but in true Trump fashion, it seems like it’s more symbolic than consequential.

“It’s more an insult and a slap in the face than a real deterrent,” former Manhattan federal prosecutor Bob Costello told the Post. Costello testified as a witness for the defense in Trump’s hush-money trial.

Trump has targeted both James and Bragg for their roles in convicting him of, respectively, bank fraud and 34 counts for falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments made to keep an adult film actress quiet about his extramarital affair.

Since Trump entered office, James has continued to be a thorn in the president’s side. On Monday, she joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general suing the Trump administration over its efforts to strip funding from the National Institutes of Health. A new NIH policy announced last week would cap “indirect cost” reimbursements, which cover all research expenses, at 15 percent for research institutions. The policy went into effect Monday.

“The administration’s decision to cap NIH reimbursement rates could force scientists to shutter their lifesaving research on cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, addiction, infectious diseases, and more,” James said in a statement. “My office will not stand idly by as this administration once again puts politics over science and endangers public health. We are suing to prevent this harmful policy from taking effect.”

Last week, James led a coalition of 22 states to file for a restraining order against Trump’s freeze on federal funding, and a coalition of 18 states seeking a restraining order against Elon Musk’s unfettered access to the private information of American citizens, which was then granted.

Former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the warmonger who co-signed the U.S. support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, also had his security clearance revoked. While the principle behind it is still disturbing, that one seems more like a don’t-cry-over-spilled-milk situation.

But it doesn’t seem as if the president is done with his wrathful revocations that don’t mean anything! The New York Post also reported that up next on the president’s list for petty revenge is attorney Andrew Weissman, special counsel Robert Mueller’s deputy in the Russiagate probe; Mark Zaid, the attorney representing a whistleblower in the first Trump impeachment; and Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee during that impeachment.

Marin Scotten/
/

Judge Shuts Down Trump’s Funding Freeze—and Orders Immediate Reversal

Trump’s war on the federal government keeps hitting obstacles in court.

Donald Trump points to someone in the crowd (not pictured) while standing at the presidential podium
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday ordered Donald Trump to unfreeze funding for federal grant programs—and immediately release funds for key programs.

U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell ruled that the Trump administration’s funding freeze is continuing to violate a temporary restraining order, or TRO, he issued last month that blocked Trump’s blanket freeze.

“The Defendants must resume the funding of institutes and other agencies of the Defendants (for example the National Institute for Health) that are included in the scope of the court’s TRO,” McConnell wrote in the ruling.

He also ordered the president to restore funds to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act, both of which were enacted under Biden.

“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell wrote.

Last month, the Office of Management and Budget issued a two-page memo ordering a pause on all “disbursement of all federal financial assistance.” The budget freeze, which would affect more than 2,600 accounts across the government, sent the public sector into a frenzy. The memo was rescinded the next day, but the Trump administration maintained the freeze was still in place, which led to even more confusion and anxiety.

Despite last month’s court order, Democratic attorneys general from 22 different states warned that millions of federal funds, the majority of which came from the IRA and the IIJA, were still on hold. The states urged McConnell to enforce the TRO.

“While it is imaginable that a certain amount of machinery would need to be re-tooled in order to undo the breadth of the Federal Funding Freeze, there is no world in which these scattershot outages, which as of this writing impact billions of dollars in federal funding across the Plaintiff States, can constitute compliance with this Court’s Order,” they wrote in an emergency motion Friday.

“This Court should enforce the plain text of its temporary restraining order and order Defendants to immediately restore funds,” the motion reads.

This story has been updated.

