Trump Escalates MAGA’s Anti-“Woke” Purge of Military
Donald Trump has called for the dismissal of all military academy boards. And he’s pointing to wokeness as justification.
Trump is looking to undo decades of racial progress within the military in his first month as president.
On Monday morning, the president announced on Truth Social that he would be firing the “Board of Visitors” of each military academy, accusing the outside advisory boards meant to guide students of being “infiltrated” by wokeness. These boards are made up of military officers and current members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties.
“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard,” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. “We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”
This move aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s well-documented war on racial and gender diversity in the military, and MAGA’s general war on whatever they consider “woke.” Last week, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point eliminated clubs like the Asian Pacific Forum Club, Japanese Forum Club, National Society of Black Engineers, Korean-American Relations Seminar, Vietnamese-American Cadet Association, and the Native American Heritage Forum, among others. In his first week in office, Trump also signed an executive order gutting diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, programs in the military. This purging of basic cultural awareness from the military is in full swing.