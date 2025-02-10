Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?
Elon Musk’s penchant for posting constantly on social media just came back to bite him.
Elon Musk’s cringey tweet was cited in a federal court Monday, during a case trying to curb the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to American citizens’ private information.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that litigants had cited an exchange Musk had on X with right-wing shill Ashley St. Clair earlier that very day.
“What the fuck do you think Elon Musk is going to do with your social security number???” St. Clair wrote in a post on X. “Tweet it???? Open a line of credit you don’t have??????”
Musk, who posts an unhealthy amount on the social media site he’s running into the ground, reposted St. Clair, acting as if suggestions of overreach were hysterical.
“Seriously 🤣🤣,” Musk wrote, demonstrating just how seriously he handles sensitive information. “And for damn sure, I’m 1000% more trustworthy than untold numbers of deep state bureaucrats and fraudsters who may be misusing your SSN right now.”
Musk, the unelected billionaire bureaucrat, has transformed himself into the deep state he pretended to rail against, and has gained sweeping access to sensitive information across a slate of federal agencies.
Over the weekend, a federal judge made a temporary ruling for 19 democratic state attorneys general preventing non–civil servants from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment systems, which distribute trillions of dollars annually. Trump’s Justice Department has already moved to lift the sweeping order.