President Elon Musk Suddenly Realizes He Might Not Know How to Govern
Elon Musk argued that he wasn’t actually cutting funding for cancer research.
A weekend interaction between Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast and Elon Musk unexpectedly showcased just how little the world’s richest man understands about the effects of his slashing spree at the top of the federal government.
“I don’t think the richest guy in the world should be cutting funding for cancer research,” Jong-Fast posted to X on Sunday.
“I’m not,” Musk responded. “Wtf are you talking about?”
But despite Musk’s empty protestation, that is what’s happening. On Friday, the Trump administration—under the Department of Government Efficiency’s direction—announced it would cut billions of dollars in biomedical research funding, scheduled to take effect by Monday. The slashed spending was intended to affect $4 billion in “indirect funding” for research, a category that encompasses administrative overhead, facilities, and operations. But researchers that spoke with The Washington Post decried the move as a “surefire” way to “cripple lifesaving research and innovation,” and one that will contribute to “higher degrees of disease and death in the country.”
“America’s competitors will relish this self-inflicted wound,” Matt Owens, president of the Council on Government Relations, told the Post.
In an op-ed Tuesday, Jong-Fast argued that “it’s clear that the Tesla CEO doesn’t seem to realize that by having the government step back from commitments it’s made to world-leading researchers, his department is effectively slowing medical advances for millions of patients who desperately need critical care and is imperiling the economic position of America, a leader in biomedical innovation.”
Research funding into critical diseases was spared by a federal judge on Monday, who temporarily blocked the spending cuts. The suit was brought by a coalition of attorneys general from 22 states across the nation, who argued that initiative violated a 79-year-old law intended to dictate how agencies administer regulations.
“Without relief from N.I.H.’s action, these institutions’ cutting-edge work to cure and treat human disease will grind to a halt,” the lawsuit reads.
But at the end of the day, Musk’s un-spending campaign is just one facet of the Trump administration’s assault on American public health systems. Last month, Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, breaching the one-year notice required to leave the WHO. Meanwhile, employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health were notified they wouldn’t have the money to buy even basic supplies for their work.
Trump has also nominated a virulent vaccine conspiracy theorist—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—to run the Department of Health and Human Services and, by extension, America’s health policy. Kennedy’s stances include unscientific beliefs that AIDS is not caused by HIV and that a large number of vaccines should be stripped from the market. Trump has promised that if confirmed, Kennedy would spend his time—and, presumably, significant funds—at the top of HHS researching the already thoroughly debunked conspiracy that ties vaccine usage to increased autism rates.