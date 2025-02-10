Trump Spent an Entire Interview Going on Weird, Nonsense Rants
Donald Trump didn’t even try to answer the questions.
Donald Trump fumbled his way through a pre-Super Bowl interview where he skirted questions about his false promises to lower inflation, and delivered a muddled tirade when asked how he planned to bring Americans together.
Fox News’ Brett Baier asked Trump about whether his plan to impose tariffs will actually help American consumers. The president is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs this week on “every country,” and a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports.
“You said that ‘tariff’ is a beautiful word. There are some signs in the market, consumer confidence that they’re a little jittery,” Baier said. “So, if all goes to plan, when do you think families would be able to feel prices going down, groceries, energy? Or are you kind of saying to them, ‘Hang on, inflation may get worse until it gets better?’”
Even as Baier spoon-fed Trump an answer to sugarcoat his horrible plan to lower inflation, the president chose to divert into a complete nonanswer.
“No, I think we’re going to become a rich—and look, we’re not that rich right now! We owe $36 trillion. That’s because we let all these nations take advantage of us,” Trump said. “Same thing, like $200 billion with Canada. We owe 300—we have a deficit with Mexico of $350 billion. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to let that happen!”
Trump’s nonanswer provided little comfort to consumers who are currently struggling to afford eggs amid an avian flu outbreak. In reality, Trump’s plans are expected to barely make a dent in the national debt and raise prices.
Baier then asked if Trump had “thought about how to try to bring the country together, to reach out or to find common ground?”
“Have you thought about that, or how that might go?” he pressed.
“I’d love to do it,” Trump said. Then, the interview footage appeared to have been cut, and it’s unclear what, if anything, was edited out of his response.
“But, I would say this,” Trump continued. “We have to um, come together. But to come together, there is only one thing that’s gonna do it, and that’s massive success. Success will bring the country together.”
“But it’s hard. And I say it’s hard—I just signed a bill allowing for women not to have to be punished by men in sports. In other words, men are not gonna be allowed to play in sports against women,” Trump said, completely changing the subject again to brag about his transphobic bill targeting a handful of athletes.
In short, Trump’s answer was: I will bring America together by turning its citizens against each other. But even that is too charitable an interpretation, because in the end, he couldn’t really get the words out.