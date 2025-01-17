Eric Adams Is Finally Bowing Down to Trump at Mar-a-Lago
The New York City mayor is getting desperate for a pardon.
Eric Adams is in Mar-a-Lago today—and perhaps one step closer to that Trump pardon he’s been not-so-subtly angling for since November.
In the midst of a reelection campaign and his own federal indictment, the New York City mayor announced, with no advance warning, that he’d be heading to Trump’s Florida property to talk about “New Yorkers’ priorities.” The mayor asked for the meeting himself, according to The New York Times. Adams is not the first Democrat to meet with the president-elect at his Florida estate, with Representative John Fetterman visiting him just last week.
“Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers—and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City’s success,” said Adams’s spokesman Fabian Levy.”
But anyone who’s been watching Adams can guess that some of this meeting—if not all of it—will be about a potential pardon. Adams, who is indicted on five federal corruption charges, compared himself to Hunter Biden in December, suggesting that he too was simply the target of a polarized Justice Department and worthy of a pardon. He also met with Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, to discuss how he could help the Trump administration deport millions of people. This meeting at Mar-a-Lago is just another step toward saving himself from prison.
Adams’s mayoral competitors have been highly critical of his surprise trip.
“No one believes that Eric Adams sneaked off to Mar-a-Lago to advocate for the needs of any New Yorkers other than his own,” mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani posted on X. “The Mayor faces a federal trial on corruption charges in three short months and wants to appeal to the one person who can make it all go away. I fear he will sell out our city to secure that outcome.”
“Eric Adams should state immediately that he will not seek or accept a pardon from Donald Trump,” said city comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander. “New Yorkers deserve to know that their Mayor is putting their interests ahead of his own—and whether our tax dollars, or Turkish Airlines, will be financing his trip to Florida.”
Trump has yet to comment on the meeting.