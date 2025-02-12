Elon Musk’s DOGE Launches Firing Spree Hours After Trump Order
The Department of Government Efficiency is coordinating mass firings after a Trump executive order gave the group expanded powers.
Employees at the Small Business Administration started getting fired before the ink on President Trump’s most recent executive order was dry.
On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order formally forcing federal agencies to cooperate with Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency takeover of the federal government. Just hours later, a few hundred SBA employees received emails with formal termination notices. People involved with the SBA told Politico that employees had actually received similar notices on Friday, then were told the notices were a mistake on Monday, before being officially cut on Tuesday.
“They seemingly jerked people around like this for the sake of EO choreography,” a source familiar with the matter said.
Musk stood by the firings on Tuesday, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office while standing behind Trump like the slimy adviser to some medieval lord. “If the bureaucracy is in charge, then what meaning does democracy actually have?” Musk said. “It does not match the will of the people, so it’s just something we’ve got to fix.”
But is firing hundreds of federal employees really the “will of the people?”
“Firing huge numbers of federal employees won’t decrease the need for government services,” American Federation of Government Employees president Everett Kelley said in a statement. “It will just make those services harder or impossible to access for everyday Americans, veterans, and seniors who depend on them.”