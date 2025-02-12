Elon Musk’s DOGE Launches Firing Spree Hours After Trump Order

Much like Donald Trump, who said that “no judge should frankly be allowed to make that kind of a decision,” Johnson’s response was to back Vance and Musk. The Louisiana representative said he agreed with the vice president and met with Musk on Monday, adding that courts should “take a step back” to let the Trump administration continue.

On Sunday, Musk and Vance attacked the judge blocking DOGE, and by extension, the judicial branch of government and the concept of judicial review, which allows the courts to determine whether a law is in accordance with the Constitution. Musk claimed U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer was “a corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Vance had a more detailed, but equally worrying, response.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance posted.