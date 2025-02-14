Skip Navigation
DOGE Dangerously Locks Federal Workers Out of Key News Sources

Foreign service workers are flying blind now.

The New York Times building in New York City
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration has cut news access to some American foreign service employees, even as they clamor that the up-to-date information is essential for their work.

“It is critical to our jobs,” one employee anonymously told HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery on Friday.

The employee added that the content is crucial as the news industry covers policy developments, information on meetings, and more. They added that the loss of Politico Pro was particularly damaging, as the digital publication serves as a popular channel to publish leaked documents.

DOGE severed the government’s subscriptions after a MAGA conspiracy emerged that revenue for Politico—which had a lapse in payroll on Tuesday—was dependent on subscriptions paid for through USAID, which was under a budget freeze at the time. In truth, USAID paid roughly $24,000 for its subscriptions to Politico Pro, while the rest of the government spent $8.4 million on the premium news subscription in 2024. But federal subscriptions to Politico Pro began under Trump’s first administration, according to public data from USASpending.

“I was made aware of the funding of USAID to media outlets, including Politico.… And I can confirm that the more than eight million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayer’s dime will no longer be happening,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week. “The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now.”

Politico bosses sent a memo to staff saying they “welcome” the conversation around the value of their products, which provide in-depth policy analysis and hard-hitting government scoops.

The company had “never been the beneficiary of government programs or subsidies,” Politico CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and global editor in chief John Harris wrote in the memo, and the “overwhelming majority” of subscriptions stemmed from the private sector. “Please know that our business is strong and enduring,” they wrote.

But that doesn’t mean that the White House isn’t still benefiting from the news wires.

“My guess,” the anonymous foreign service person told HuffPost, “is the White House kept their access.”

Musk and his team similarly attacked Reuters, misleadingly claiming that DOGE had “uncovered” details that the news organization had been “paid millions of dollars by the US government for ‘large scale social deception.’” In actuality, the public contract to Reuters’s data division was authorized by Trump during his first administration and had tasked Reuters to research potential defenses against deception.

Trump Admits He Has No Idea Why Elon Musk Met With India’s Modi

Donald Trump isn’t watching over what Elon Musk is doing—even if that’s meeting with other world leaders.

Elon Musk shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Information Bureau/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very political-looking meeting that they swear was just business—and that Donald Trump barely knew anything about.

Musk and Modi met at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to discuss “space, mobility, technology and innovation,” as Modi put it on X.

At the sit-down, Modi was flanked by his entire foreign affairs team. His seven different aides sat facing some of Musk’s children, while Musk and Modi sat in the head chairs that the president and a foreign dignitary usually sit in.

The meeting raised eyebrows everywhere, as Musk has multiple potential business ventures with India, including his Starlink satellite network and is looking for a way around the country’s electric vehicle tariffs. Senator Chris Murphy posited that Musk was basically acting as secretary of state, but “not to ask for concessions that would benefit Americans, but for concessions that would make him rich.”

Trump, however, was clueless when asked about the meeting later that day.

“When Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Modi earlier today, did he do so as an American CEO or did he do so as a representative of the U.S. government?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Uhh, are you talking about me?” Trump replied.

“No, Elon Musk.”

“Well Elon—I don’t know. They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India, but India’s a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs.… No, I would imagine he met possibly because he’s running a company,” Trump replied.

“How does Modi know if he’s meeting with a CEO or meeting with a representative of your government?” a reporter then asked.

“Well he’s meeting with me in a little while, so I’m gonna ask him that question,” Trump said.

This exchange only fuels the perception of Trump as a simple figurehead while the world’s richest man actually runs the show, kind of how the royals are in England. One can only wonder how far this will go. Does Musk just get access to every single important person who walks through the White House doors?

Steve Bannon Has Dark Warning for Republicans Planning to Cut Medicaid

Donald Trump’s ex-adviser warned many MAGA voters rely on the program.

Steve Bannon sits in a courtroom
Steven Hirsch/AFP/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, former architect of the MAGA movement turned podcaster, warned that Republicans making cuts to Medicaid would affect members of Donald Trump’s fan club.

On the Thursday episode of War Room, while gushing over massive government spending cuts, Bannon warned that cutting Medicaid specifically would prove unpopular among the working-class members of Trump’s base, who make up some of the 80 million people who get their health care through that program.

“Medicaid, you got to be careful, because a lot of MAGA’s on Medicaid. I’m telling you, if you don’t think so, you are deeeeeead wrong,” Bannon said. “Medicaid is going to be a complicated one. Just can’t take a meat ax to it, although I would love to.”

Republicans’ nascent budget blueprints this week contained a proposal for the Committee on Energy and Commerce, which oversees Medicaid, to reduce the deficit by at least $880 billion from 2025 to 2034.

The gargantuan cuts would help Republicans pay to extend Trump’s 2017 tax plan, lightening the load for the very rich at the expense of the poor.

The House GOP plan would direct several congressional committees to find at least $1.5 trillion in savings across their programs. Bannon didn’t see that working out, saying that there was “confusion and mayhem” on Capitol Hill.

“Show me the trillion dollars in cuts. I don’t want a $2 trillion deficit. I want to see it cut in half. How’d you do it?” Bannon said. “What they’re talking about, the 1.5 trillion over 10 years, that’s $150 billion a year. Now, I realize this may be taken differently, but it’s $150 billion. It’s not gonna work.

“And to back it up, if you got the C.R. on the 14th. You gotta fund the government going forward, or maybe not, but I don’t see ’em shutting down President Trump’s government in his first 100 days,” Bannon said, referring to the government spending deadline on March 14.

“It’s—how could we possibly have a $2 trillion deficit; where are the DOGE cuts? We need ’em all. They’ve had at least enough time to identify at least the waste fraud abuse in all these different organizations. It doesn’t have to be perfect,” Bannon continued.

“I think it’s generally confusion and mayhem on Capitol Hill. But hey, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe there’s some logic here, and maybe they’re making some progress on this. But until we see the math, and I mean hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts, hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts, and stop whining about entitlements. Get into that discretionary spending. Get into the Pentagon.”

JD Vance Escalates Conflict With Europe in Alarming Speech at Munich

The vice president lectured European allies at the Munich security conference, following days of troubling statements from the Trump administration on Russia.

JD Vance speaks at the Munich Security Conference.
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance ripped European leaders in a speech at the Munich Security Conference Friday, extolling nativism and far-right politics while downplaying Russia as nothing to worry about compared to “the threat from within.”

Vance told the stunned audience composed of foreign leaders, business executives, and others connected with international security that “the threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor.

“What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” he added.

He went on to accuse European courts and officials of “canceling elections,” in a reference to Romania’s recent election and Germany’s upcoming election. Vance didn’t seem to notice the irony in any of his words, given his boss’s attempt to overthrow democracy on January 6, 2021.

The vice president criticized European leaders for being afraid of their own voters, in a nod to European far-right parties, such as the AfD in Germany, seeming to threaten a chilling of relations with governments whose ideologies differ from his and Trump’s.

“If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump,” Vance said.

Hanging over the conference was Thursday’s attack in the German city, where a car driven by an Afghan immigrant ran into a crowd of people, injuring at least 28. Vance used the incident to bolster a nativist argument for restricting immigration.

“How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction?” Vance asked.

“If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk,” Vance said, downplaying a man currently threatening America’s democracy, as well as that of Germany, and drawing a false equivalence between a climate activist and the world’s richest man.

The vice president may think he struck a blow for the Trump administration’s worldview in Munich Friday, but he’s missing the hypocrisy of his own words. The Trump administration has so far rammed through executive orders instead of passing laws, gutted the federal workforce, undermined the right to a free press, and ignored the outcry from all Americans outside of the MAGA bubble.

Trump Is Now Suggesting USAID Somehow Rigged the 2020 Election

Donald Trump continues to falsely insist that 2020 election was rigged.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone during a press conference in the Oval Office
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The president of the United States is roping the nation’s humanitarian aid–focused agency into his election conspiracy.

During a joint Oval Office appearance Thursday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one particularly sycophantic individual identifying as press asked the U.S. commander in chief if he believed that USAID, which provides humanitarian assistance and funding for infrastructure and developmental tech in developing nations, had interfered in the 2020 and 2024 elections, the latter of which Trump won.

“President Trump, first of all, congratulations for a fantastic 24 days of your presidency. Historic and unprecedented decisions that you’ve made—” the reporter said before Trump interrupted: “I like her.”

“I’m particularly impressed by the exposé on USAID,” she continued. “And I would like you to share with us, if you think USAID had a role in election interference in the U.S. in 2020, and in the elections in 2024.”

To that, Trump said, “It could have had a role.”

“There were a lot of bad things that happened in 2020,” Trump said. “I think bad things happened in 2024, but it was too big. We won by a tremendous margin. And we want every swing state. We won the popular vote by millions of votes. So it was too big to rig.

“But yeah, I think they probably tried,” he continued. “We’re looking to go to a system now, much different, where one-day voting, voter ID, and just, we have to do that. And paper ballots, we want paper ballots. And when they do that, we’re gonna clean it up very, very well.”

Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him has been roundly and thoroughly debunked. Ex–special counsel Jack Smith wrote in a January letter to former Attorney General Merrick Garland that he believed there was enough evidence to convict Trump should the January 6 case have gone to trial.

Meanwhile, Trump’s continued attacks on USAID have only served to weaken America’s soft power on the international stage.

The information obtained through the agency’s work immediately aids and shields American citizens. Data aggregated from aid missions around the world inform U.S. policy on issues ranging from public health to diplomacy. Earlier this month, news that there was an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, Uganda, was reported via a USAID mission, for example. Choosing to nix the agency would force the U.S. into an information dark age that could see the country caught off guard in future health crises.

Regardless, Trump’s right hand, Elon Musk, has made it a personal mission to dismantle USAID. In a string of recent tweets, Musk has slammed USAID—which distributed more than $40 billion in congressionally appropriated foreign aid in 2023 and has closed $86 billion in private-sector deals—as a “criminal organization” that is an “arm of the radical-left globalists.”

Hegseth Invites Pizzagate Conspiracist to Join Him on Overseas Trip

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has invited one of the most extreme conspiracy theorists to join him on a high-stakes overseas trip.

Pete Hegseth speaks at the NATO headquarters
Omar Havana/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thought it’d be nice to have white supremacist conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec by his side on his first overseas trip, according to The Washington Post.

Trump’s new defense secretary invited Posobiec ahead of his high-stakes trips to Europe this week, asking the far-right conspiracy theorist to join the “media” pool. It was unclear whether Posobiec accepted the invitation as Hegseth landed in Poland on Friday, but he has been documenting Hegseth’s activities on X every day.

“What SecDef Hegseth accomplished on this trip is historic. He delivered hard truths that are necessary to set conditions for peace,” Posobeic commented over a picture of Hegseth meeting with NATO on Thursday. “And he showed his true concern for the American soldier.”

“Just a photo of @PeteHegseth doing proper pushups in the snow in Poland in winter with the troops,” he posted again on Friday.

This decision has led defense officials to once again question Hegseth’s judgment, given that he has the conspiracy theorist behind “Pizzagate” tailing him on a diplomatic trip. This trip is yet another early example of the Trump administration’s willingness to go to war with the media. The only outlets traveling with Hegseth on his trip were Axios and three conservative outlets: Fox News, Newsmax, and Breitbart. Everyone else was sidelined.

Trump’s Border Czar Openly Threatens Eric Adams Over Dropped Charges

The Department of Justice allegedly dropped the charges against Adams in exchange for his cooperation in Donald Trump’s immigration plans.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to reporters
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration is already holding the threat of prosecution over its newest puppet: New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

As Donald Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan sat on the couch next to Adams on Fox & Friends Friday morning, he joked that if Adams failed to carry out the administration’s crackdown on immigrants, the two would meet under much less friendly circumstances.

“If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch, I’ll be in his office, I’ll be up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’” Homan said, laughing.

“I want ICE to deliver. I want ICE to deliver,” Adams interjected, briefly inventing a world in which he has any leverage over the administration.

“We are gonna deliver for the safety of this city,” Adams continued enthusiastically. Ultimately, Adams is something much worse than a puppet: He’s a shill, and a smiling one, who’s happily sold out his own constituents for a shot at not going to jail.

The immigration squad’s creepy duo act is especially eerie considering that acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon resigned Thursday, two days after acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop the charges against Adams, in return for Adams’s compliance in enforcing Trump’s immigration policies.

Bove claimed that the prosecution would hinder the mayor’s ability to target immigrants at Trump’s behest, but Sassoon, a Trump appointee with a strong conservative record, disagreed and said that Adams’s efforts were an “improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case.”

In a letter, Sassoon wrote that Adams’s lawyers had specifically sought a quid pro quo from the Department of Justice, one which he clearly received. In the days after Trump’s election, Adams traveled to Mar-a-Lago, presumably to make a similar case for how he could be useful to the president’s agenda, in return for being spared from his five damning public corruption charges alleging that he’d sought out and taken bribes from the Turkish government.

Sassoon also wrote that her office had planned to file a superseding indictment against Adams that would add an obstruction conspiracy count, based on evidence Adams had destroyed and instructed others to destroy evidence.

GOP Senator Bashes Pete Hegseth for Dumpster Fire NATO Speeches

Pete Hegseth struggled to convey Donald Trump’s policy for Ukraine.

Pete Hegseth gestures while speaking during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland
Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Donald Trump may have given his defense secretary a pass on spelling out America’s negotiating position on Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the Republican conference has been equally forgiving.

Senate Armed Services Chair Senator Roger Wicker torched Pete Hegseth’s speeches at the NATO conference in Munich this week, calling it a “rookie mistake” to tell the summit—and the world—that it would be “unrealistic” for Ukraine to return to its prewar borders.

Wicker said that the ex–Fox News co-host’s speech was akin to a Tucker Carlson monologue, whom he called a “fool.”

“Hegseth is going to be a great defense secretary, although he wasn’t my choice for the job,” Wicker, who nonetheless voted to confirm Hegseth, told Politico at the Munich Security Conference Thursday.

He slammed Hegseth’s decision to cede Ukraine’s border: “But he made a rookie mistake in Brussels and he’s walked back some of what he said but not that line.”

The staunch Ukraine supporter also said that he was “puzzled” and “disturbed” by Hegseth’s comments.

“Everybody knows … and people in the administration know you don’t say before your first meeting what you will agree to and what you won’t agree to,” Wicker said.

The editor of the conservative National Review also trashed Hegseth’s “disappointing” performance. Even though Hegseth (sort of) walked back his Ukraine claims, Mark Antonio Wright noted in an editorial that that “doesn’t excuse Hegseth and his staff for the amateur-hour bungling of yesterday’s speech and policy declaration.”

NATO allies were left reeling Wednesday after Hegseth pitched that America would effectively end its role as the steward of European security. He revealed that the administration’s peace talks with Russia had taken several chips “off the table,” including Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine.

The defense secretary’s “unrealistic” comment also drew the ire of defense experts, who saw the admission as another lost chip that effectively forces Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

It was a stunning show of inexperience for the former Fox News host, who apparently needed to walk back some of those brazen settlement terms while speaking before NATO on Thursday. Hegseth insisted that, despite his having already shown America’s hand, “everything is on the table” when it comes to arranging peace between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“What he decides to allow or not allow is at the purview of the leader of the free world, of President Trump,” Hegseth said Thursday. “I’m not going to stand at this podium and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do.”

During an Oval Office press conference Thursday unveiling his new “reciprocal tariff” plan, Trump denied telling Hegseth to walk back his comments, describing them as “pretty accurate.”

Here’s How Much Money Trump Has Made Off the Presidency So Far

Donald Trump has turned the presidency into a total grift.

Donald Trump speaking
ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have been making deals and raking in money ever since Trump won the election, including a cool $40 million to license Melania’s documentary about returning to the White House as first lady.

That’s just one of Trump’s numerous moneymaking schemes since his return to office, which have netted him and his family nearly $80 million so far, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. That includes donations to his future presidential library and a hefty $10 million settlement with Elon Musk’s X. That sum doesn’t include the millions the president and first lady have each netted from “meme coin” cryptocurrency ventures, a blatant means of scamming MAGA supporters.

Melania’s upcoming Amazon documentary may be one of the most obviously corrupt deals. The Journal reports that the first lady, the president, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, all had dinner at Mar-a-Lago in December, where Melania sold Bezos on her movie. Two weeks after that dinner, Amazon agreed to shell out the $40 million, nearly three times as much as the next best offer and the most the company has ever spent on a documentary.

The first lady is reportedly getting over 70 percent of the $40 million, and her agent is trying to sell “sponsorships” to executives and billionaires for the movie, with $10 million as the starting price. In return, these sponsors would get thanked in the credits and be invited to the premiere.

Some of Amazon’s competitors weren’t even interested in the film. Netflix and Apple declined to field offers, while Paramount only bid $4 million on distribution rights. The only other company that showed some interest was Disney, but their offer was just $14 million.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, “We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it.”

That seems hard to believe. Amazon and Bezos are shelling out money not because they love the documentary but because they are cozying up to the president to stay on his good side and hopefully get some favorable decisions from the Republican-controlled government. In Trump’s second term, it’s all about cash for favors, with no concern about appearing corrupt.

Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Is Already Getting Hacked

The DOGE.gov website is such a coding disaster that pretty much anyone can take over.

Elon Musk crosses his arms and looks downward while standing in the Oval Office.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The DOGE website is wide open and vulnerable to hackers, according to reporting from 404 Media. Two coders had already infiltrated the site and left their own messages on it at the time of 404’s reporting on Thursday evening: “THis is a joke of a .gov site,” said one, and “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN -roro” said another. 

X screenshot Joseph Cox @josephfcox: New from 404 Media: anyone can push updates to the http://Doge.gov site. Two sources independently found the issue, one made their own decision to deface the site. "THESE 'EXPERTS' LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN." (with screenshot of DOGE website and link to 404 story)

This will be unsurprising to anyone who has visited the DOGE.gov website since its inception—it looks like a high schooler could’ve made it. 404’s Jason Koebler previously referred to it as “just a Wordpress theme placeholder page.”  

Anonymous experts told 404 Media that the DOGE.gov website is supported by a Cloudflare page outside of government servers, making it easily accessible to third-party hackers. 

“Feels like it was completely slapped together,” one of the sources said. “Tons of errors and details leaked in the page source code.”

Musk has yet to comment on the hacks as he continues promising “transparency.”

