Here’s the List of Every Republican Who Voted to Block IVF—Again
In an astounding vote, Republican senators proved once again that they don’t care about IVF at all.
Senate Republicans for the second time blocked a measure on Tuesday to protect in vitro fertilization, with only two members of the party backing the bill.
Hard-line abortion opponents on the right have sought to restrict and even ban IVF ever since the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos are children. Republicans have openly supported restrictions to IVF alongside a national abortion ban.
The Right to IVF Act also failed to pass two months ago in a 48–47 vote. In a dismal sign of progress, the bill on Tuesday failed by a 51–44 measure. Like the last time, only two Republicans, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted for the bill Tuesday, with every single Democrat present voting in support.
This time, five senators were listed as “not voting” by the Senate website: Democrat Cory Booker (New Jersey), independent Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Republican Mike Rounds (South Dakota), Republican Thom Tillis (North Carolina), and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance (Ohio).
Here’s the full list of Republicans who voted against the bill:
- John Barrasso—Wyoming
- Marsha Blackburn—Tennessee
- John Boozman—Arkansas
- Mike Braun—Indiana
- Katie Britt—Alabama
- Ted Budd—North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito—West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy—Louisiana
- John Cornyn—Texas
- Tom Cotton—Arkansas
- Kevin Cramer—North Dakota
- Mike Crapo—Idaho
- Ted Cruz—Texas
- Steve Daines—Montana
- Joni Ernst—Iowa
- Deb Fischer—Nebraska
- Lindsey Graham—South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley—Iowa
- Bill Hagerty—Tennessee
- Josh Hawley—Missouri
- John Hoeven—North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith—Mississippi
- Ron Johnson—Wisconsin
- John Neely Kennedy—Louisiana
- James Lankford—Oklahoma
- Mike Lee—Utah
- Cynthia Lummis—Wyoming
- Roger Marshall—Kansas
- Mitch McConnell—Kentucky
- Jerry Moran—Kansas
- Markwayne Mullin—Oklahoma
- Rand Paul—Kentucky
- Pete Ricketts—Nebraska
- James E. Risch—Idaho
- Mitt Romney—Utah
- Marco Rubio—Florida
- Eric Schmitt—Missouri
- Rick Scott—Florida
- Tim Scott—South Carolina
- Dan Sullivan—Alaska
- John Thune—South Dakota
- Tommy Tuberville—Alabama
- Roger Wicker—Mississippi
- Todd Young—Indiana