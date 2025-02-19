Trump Media Enters Fight to Save Brazil’s Coup-Loving Bolsonaro

The timing is suspicious, because Bolsonaro, formerly the president of Brazil, was indicted Tuesday on charges of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro’s case is now being decided by the Brazilian high court, and de Moraes is not only overseeing that indictment, but also multiple other criminal investigations into the former president.

It’s not the first social media fight for Moraes—last year, he won a legal fight against Elon Musk’s X platform, with X finally agreeing to suspend accounts that Moraes argued were threatening democracy after defying Brazilian court orders for three weeks. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s charges include a plot to poison his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and assassinate de Moraes.

Last month, Bolsonaro called for Trump to take action against de Moraes, accusing the justice of targeting him for political reasons and censoring right-wing voices in Brazil. This lawsuit seems like Trump’s attempt to get involved, and filing it in a friendly U.S. court seems engineered to get a positive ruling for Trump and his fellow coup-plotter. But unlike with Trump, it appears that Brazilian courts may actually be able to hold Bolsonaro accountable.