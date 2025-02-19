Republicans Propose Creepy Bill to Track Pregnant People
Missouri Republicans want to create a registry of anyone who gets pregnant.
Missouri Republicans are advancing an effort that would require pregnant people to register in a statewide database.
House Bill 807, called the “Save MO Babies Act,” is intended to target people “at risk for seeking abortion services” and to “reduce the number of preventable abortions.” If passed, the registry would start on July 1, 2026, and would be managed by the Maternal and Child Services division of the state’s Department of Social Services, according to the bill text. But the bill does not specify the scope and scale of such a registry, or exactly how “at risk” individuals would be identified.
Even the bill’s author, adoption attorney Gerard Harms, admitted that the bill was “very inartfully drafted” while making his case before the state House Children and Families Committee on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The effort was roundly condemned by both government-wary Republicans and pro-abortion Democrats.
“ARE YOU SERIOUS!?” House Democrats wrote in a post on Facebook, according to the paper.
“We have to imagine even conservative Missourians would be horrified by this idea,” the Democrats said.
In November, Missouri voters narrowly approved a ballot measure that enshrined abortion access in their state constitution.
The measure, called the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, solidified that the government has no role in a person’s “fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions. It also undid the Show-Me State’s total abortion ban, which took effect one hour after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.
Still, that hasn’t stopped state lawmakers from fighting for stronger abortion restrictions. Last month, Missouri Representative Eric Burlison introduced the “Life at Conception Act” at the federal level, aiming to classify a fetus as a person under the 14th Amendment. Meanwhile, state Representative Brian Seitz introduced a bill—Joint Resolution 39—that would prevent abortion access after a fetal heartbeat is detected, allowing only narrow exceptions for medical emergencies.