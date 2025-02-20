Trump’s Black History Month Event Has Quite an Interesting Guest List
After spending his first month in office demolishing anything related to “DEI,” Donald Trump is now hosting a Black History Month event.
Trump is hosting some of the most questionable guests at the White House’s Black History Month celebration, as he continues his sweeping attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels of the federal government.
The White House will be filling the room with talking heads, entertainers, politicians, and more, all of whom have either advocated for Trump, received a pardon from Trump, or both.
The guest list will include rapper and convicted rapist Kodak Black (who was granted a pardon from Trump in 2021), known homophobe Lil Boosie, singer Rod Wave, Senator Tim Scott, failed Senate candidate and current ambassador to the Bahamas Herschel Walker, Martin Luther King’s right-wing grifting niece Alveda King, and former ESPN host turned MAGA podcaster Sage Steele.
This pitiful list of representatives—two extremely controversial rappers and every bigoted white person’s favorite “Black friend—is par for the course from an administration that has been hostile towards Black voters from the jump. From the “Black jobs” comment to Trump’s meltdown at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, to his outright attack on DEI (even blaming the horrific DCA plane crash on it), it’s clear that this administration does not take Black Americans seriously.