Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s DOGE From Getting Its Hands on Everything
Elon Musk just got some terrible news in court.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency effort experienced a setback in court Monday when a federal judge blocked the Office of Personnel Management and Department of Education from sharing sensitive information with the pseudo-agency.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman noted that DOGE has been granted access to information including “Social Security numbers, dates of birth, home address, income and assets, citizenship status, and disability status—and their access to this trove of personal information is ongoing. There is no reason to believe their access to this information will end anytime soon because the government believes their access is appropriate.”
The ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland wasn’t a 100 percent victory—their motion to block the Treasury Department from sharing information with DOGE was denied.
This is a developing story.