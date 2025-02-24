Elon Musk Gets Hilariously Trolled Over Dumb Email to Federal Workers

The recipients were asked to copy their managers on their replies, not to send any classified information, and to respond by the end of the day Monday. Although it did not explicitly state it in the email, Musk later posted on X that a failure to respond would be considered a resignation.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously anyone should consider Musk’s email, or his subsequent threat to fire the noncompliers. But, as it turns out, a lot of people did respond—just not federal employees. And they certainly didn’t take the prompt seriously.

The email quickly circulated online, providing the internet with what they understood was a direct line to Musk and the team at the Department of Government Efficiency.