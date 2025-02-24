Try to Make Any Sense of What Trump Says When Asked About Elon’s Email
Donald Trump was asked about Elon Musk’s email telling federal workers to list what they did last week or be fired.
Donald Trump ramped up his outlandish claims of widespread fraud on Monday, claiming that the government was paying fake people not to work.
During a press conference, Trump cobbled together an explanation for Elon Musk’s contentious email to federal workers from the Office of Personnel Management Friday asking them to explain five things they accomplished last week. On X, Musk later claimed that failing to respond would be tantamount to a resignation.
Federal workers have alleged the threat was illegal; meanwhile, Trump said that there was “a lot of genius in sending it,” because it would help root out what he described as nonexistent government workers.
“You know why he wanted that, by the way? I thought it was great, because we have people who don’t show up to work, and nobody even knows if they work for the government,” Trump said. “So, by asking the question, ‘Tell us what you did this week,’ what he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’ And then, if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi-fired or you’re fired, because a lot of people are not answering because they don’t even exist.
“That’s how badly various parts of our government were run by, and especially by this last group. So, what they’re doing is trying to find out who’s working for the government, are we paying other people that aren’t working, and where is all this—where has the money gone?”
Trump claimed that his administration had already uncovered “hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud,” but of course, to Trump, fraud isn’t actually fraud, it’s just any federal spending he does not agree with—any cuts can be justified post hoc by claiming “fraud.”
There is no evidence supporting Trump’s claim that there are fictional people on the government payroll, but then again, his administration has provided no evidence for any of its supposedly mounting claims of fraud in the past two months.
Musk’s email is simply the latest plot to arbitrarily slash the federal workforce, after the administration’s sketchy buyout scheme and mass firings recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency. Now it seems that Musk and Trump are hoping to create a context to justify the mass firing of federal workers.
In that same vein, Musk announced in a post on X Monday that any federal worker who did not return to in-person work this week would be placed on administrative leave. Last month, Trump signed an executive order telling federal workers that they needed to return to work onsite, or be terminated.
Meanwhile, OPM told agency heads Monday that responding to Musk’s email was “voluntary,” and that employees would not be fired if they did not respond.