Elon Musk Is Pissing Off Trump’s Entire Cabinet
Donald Trump’s appointees are growing frustrated with DOGE’s dangerous shenanigans.
Elon Musk’s latest futile foray to get federal workers to spill about their week at work has seriously started to annoy members of Donald Trump’s own Cabinet, The Washington Post reported Monday.
Government workers began to receive a wave of emails Friday with the subject “What did you do last week? Part II,” the sequel to Musk’s ineffectual accomplishment email from the week before. Once again, the emails appeared to come from an account linked to human resources at the Office of Personnel Management, and prompted workers to respond by the end of the day Monday “each week,” copying their managers on their responses.
As soon as the emails began to arrive so did instructions from department heads—prompting workers to ignore the email.
At the Department of Energy, one official told staff not to respond to any emails prompting them to list their accomplishments. Employees told the Post that even their Trump-appointed leadership had grown weary of the Department of Government Efficiency’s tedious directives, as the agency was already enacting Trump’s sweeping agenda to boost fossil fuel production in the face of his so-called “national energy emergency.”
In addition to Musk’s emails, agencies have already been dealing with DOGE’s recommendations to implement massive layoffs. Earlier this month, the DOE laid off between 1,200 and 2,000 of its roughly 14,000 employees as part of DOGE’s government-wide purge of federal workers.
One DOE employee told the Post that the emails represented a “power struggle” between DOGE and federal agencies. Another suggested that the emails were designed to unnerve federal workers.
“It does give off ‘psychological warfare’ vibes to send these when they know folks would be heading to bed, or cooking dinner, on weekends in particular,” the employee said.
At the State Department, Undersecretary for Management Tibor P. Nagy sent out an email to employees assuring them that management would “respond on the behalf of our workforce,” according to an email obtained by the Post. At least one ambassador also sent out instructions to ignore Musk’s demand.
Once again, Musk insisted on social media that responding to his “pulse check” email was “mandatory for the executive branch.”
But, in the end, it seems like Musk’s email just isn’t good for efficiency.
One employee at the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that if two million federal employees spent 15 minutes responding to emails, at their average wage of $35 per hour, they would ultimately waste 500,000 hours and cost the government $17.5 million.
“That’s a conservative estimate,” the employee told the Post. “There are more than two million feds, and most of us spent way more than 15 minutes between trying to figure out what it meant, meetings about whether to respond or not and actually writing the email.”
The employee also pointed out that many federal employees already write reports on their weekly accomplishments, and that Musk’s redundancy-hunting email was ultimately redundant itself.