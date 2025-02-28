Democratic Party Finally Sues Trump for Claiming Ultimate Power
The Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against one of Trump’s most dangerous executive orders.
The Democratic Party is fighting back.
On Friday, the Democratic National Committee, as well as two other national party committees, filed a lawsuit against President Trump, stating that his executive order to seize control of the Federal Elections Commission breaks federal law.
Trump’s order also claims authority over a vast array of other federal agencies, like the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and the National Labor Relations Board. But the targeting of the FEC makes up the Democrats’ lawsuit, as it’s a clear bold-faced move that could place the future of free and fair elections in jeopardy.
“Executive Order 14215 grounds its unprecedented assertion of presidential power in Article II of the U.S. Constitution. But the constitutionality of FECA’s vesting of authority in the FEC is beyond question,” the DNC wrote in its suit.
“The assertion is incompatible with nearly a century’s worth of Supreme Court precedent blessing Congress’s authority to insulate certain agencies and officials from day-to-day control by the president,” the lawsuit states.
“Congress’s authority is especially true in this context, where the credibility of the entire regulatory enterprise would be fatally undermined if the party controlling the White House can unilaterally structure campaign rules and adjudicate disputes to disadvantage its electoral competitors.”
This is the Democratic Party’s first lawsuit against Trump during his second term.
The White House has yet to respond.