Europe Hits Back at Trump Tariffs by Targeting Republican States

“As the U.S. are applying tariffs worth $28 billion, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyen, who manages trade conflicts on behalf of the 27 EU countries. “We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs.

“Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States,” she continued. “We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy.”

This language is in stark contrast with how Trump has discussed tariffs, dismissing any fallout as short transitory periods while refusing to acknowledge the massively destabilizing actions that will have a negative long-term impact on Americans everywhere, including those who voted for him in November.

