Trump Press Secretary Loses It When Asked to Explain Tariffs
Karoline Leavitt gave the wrongest explanation of how tariffs work.
The Trump administration is still trying to convince Americans that tariffs will save the economy, even as the stock market hemorrhages cash.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt got into a heated back and forth with an Associated Press reporter on Tuesday in which she revealed that she really doesn’t understand how tariffs affect consumers—or at least is totally willing to lie about it.
“When President Trump last addressed the VR team when he was on the campaign trail, his big push was on tax cuts. He’s going there today as he’s proposing tax hikes in the form of tariffs—” the AP’s Josh Boak began, before Leavitt interjected to say that Trump is “not doing that.”
“I’m curious why he’s prioritizing that over the tax cuts,” Boak continued.
“He’s actually not implementing tax hikes. Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people,” Leavitt said. “And the president is a staunch advocate for tax cuts. As you know, he campaigned on ‘no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on social security benefits.’ He is committed to all three of those things, and he expects Congress to pass them later this year.”
Except, even Donald Trump has admitted that his tariffs will destabilize the economy. During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Trump dodged a question on whether the country would dive headlong into a recession, and suggested that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year-model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.
“I’m sorry, have you ever paid a tariff? Because I have,” retorted Boak. “They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importers.”
“And ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, as I said at the beginning, revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again,” Leavitt said.
But the exchange then took a particularly hostile turn, with the 27-year-old claiming that the criticism had made her “regret” giving a question to the AP.
“And I think it’s insulting you’re trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions this president has made,” Leavitt added.
Trump has taken aggressive action to express his malcontent with the AP. In February, he rescinded the newswire’s access to the Oval Office and Air Force One after the AP said it would not refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” citing its global audience. Also last month, Leavitt announced that the administration would take control of the White House press pool, hand-selecting which outlets are allowed access to the president and possibly replacing reporters from legacy publications with right-wing podcasters.