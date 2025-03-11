Trump Press Secretary Loses It When Asked to Explain Tariffs

“When President Trump last addressed the VR team when he was on the campaign trail, his big push was on tax cuts. He’s going there today as he’s proposing tax hikes in the form of tariffs—” the AP’s Josh Boak began, before Leavitt interjected to say that Trump is “not doing that.”

“I’m curious why he’s prioritizing that over the tax cuts,” Boak continued.

“He’s actually not implementing tax hikes. Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people,” Leavitt said. “And the president is a staunch advocate for tax cuts. As you know, he campaigned on ‘no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on social security benefits.’ He is committed to all three of those things, and he expects Congress to pass them later this year.”