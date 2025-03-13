Trump Gets Brutal News From Republicans in Devastating Polls
It seems that everyone is unhappy with Donald Trump’s economic policy.
Even though they won’t come right out and say it, Republicans are proving increasingly unhappy with Donald Trump’s trade war.
A new Reuters-Ipsos poll out Thursday indicates that three in 10 Republicans believe the president has been “too erratic” in carrying out his economic agenda. Meanwhile, only Trump’s most ardent supporters opposed the language, with three in 10 Republicans telling the pollster that they “strongly disagreed” that Trump was too erratic.
And a CNN poll published Wednesday showed that one in five people who voted for Trump in 2024 disapproved of how the 78-year-old has implemented his tariff plan, as did 24 percent of Republican-leaning voters.
Another study by Center Forward, a nonpartisan nonprofit, found that some Trump voters felt the president was ignoring key issues such as the economy.
“What’s striking is that voters from across the political spectrum—Republicans, Democrats and independents alike—are all demanding that the administration tackle inflation and rising living costs. Many feel these kitchen-table issues aren’t getting the attention they deserve,” Bob Torongo, executive vice president of the Democratic research firm Breakthrough Campaigns, told The Washington Post Thursday.
Trump has admitted that his tariffs will destabilize the economy. During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Trump dodged a question on whether the country would dive headlong into a recession, sending stock indexes reeling.
He also floated that the “little disruption” caused by his aggressive trade policies could go on for quite a bit longer, suggesting that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year-model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.
The market, in turn, has tumbled as Trump’s trade war sparks fears of a forthcoming recession. Last week, the Dow dropped 670 points. This week, the slump continued, reacting to Trump’s 25 percent levy on all steel and aluminum imports, and the retaliatory tariffs slapped on American goods by countries around the globe in protest.
Trump further failed to assuage economic fears during a press conference at the White House on Thursday, offering no clear path forward for small businesses amid his whiplash tariff proposals.