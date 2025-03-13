Trump Loses It After Wall Street Journal Trashes His Economic Policies
Donald Trump went on a wild rant about how bad the newspaper is.
Donald Trump railed against The Wall Street Journal Thursday, after the paper revealed that business leaders were being two-faced about the president’s disastrous tariffs.
“The Globalist Wall Street Journal has no idea what they are doing or saying. They are owned by the polluted thinking of the European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of ‘screwing’ the United States of America,” Trump raged in a post on Truth Social.
“Their (WSJ!) thinking is antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA. But have no fear, we will WIN on everything!!! Egg prices are down, oil is down, interest rates are down, and TARIFF RELATED MONEY IS POURING INTO THE UNITED STATES. ‘The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself!’”
Trump’s absurd meltdown appears to be in response to an article published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal airing the concerns of American business leaders who have been forced to come to terms with just how disastrous Trump’s tariffs are for the U.S. market.
Trump could also have been blowing up in response to a Fox Business interview Thursday with the Journal’s Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker, who discussed the article and described how the once “upbeat” attitude American business executives had about the Trump administration had gone sour since the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.
“The American chief execs that were there were all so excited, the talk was all of deregulation growth, no tax rises. Boom, boom! America! And Europe was absolutely stuck in the doldrums, very unhappy,” Tucker explained. “But, it’s very interesting how that mood has shifted—pretty much since all the tariffs started coming in.”
“I think businesses realize this now, Trump is serious about this. But the problem they’ve got is that they’re being imposed in a very haphazard way, and that’s creating so much instability,” Tucker said.
During his address at Davos, Trump had openly warned business leaders to move their manufacturing to the United States or face steep tariffs. At the time, CEOs must not have taken his threats seriously. But Trump’s tariffs have since swapped U.S. soft power for a tit-for-tat trade war, sure to decimate the U.S. economy.
Tucker also said that Trump’s “no-pain-no-gain” rhetoric during his interview Sunday with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo had only made the situation worse. Trump had refused to say that he wasn’t about to drag Americans into a recession, sending the stock market plummeting the next day.
Tucker said that CEOs were “reluctant to say anything publicly,” and were waiting until the market dropped 20 percent before they would go on record saying anything critical about the president.
Trump’s meltdown over the Journal comes as he threatened a new round of tariffs Thursday—this time a whopping 200 percent tariff on alcohol from the European Union, in response to entirely predictable reciprocal tariffs on U.S. exports.