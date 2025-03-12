DOGE Is Pressuring Social Security to Make Another Massive Cut
Donald Trump and Elon Musk want to make it harder for people to access their Social Security benefits.
The Social Security Administration might slash the telephone service that millions of retired and disabled Americans use to apply for and access their earned benefits.
The Washington Post reports that the Department of Government Efficiency is pressuring the agency to root out alleged fraud, and in response, the SSA is considering ending its phone service, which processes claims and bank transactions through direct deposit. Instead, the agency would direct elderly and disabled people to the internet and in-person field offices.
While the decision is not yet finalized, a meeting held Tuesday at the agency wasn’t positive. DOGE workers pressed SSA officials about possible phone fraud, but weren’t receptive when the officials suggested solutions. The DOGE personnel “weren’t interested in anything else but defending the decision that they had already made,” one of Post’s sources said.
Current and former Social Security officials told the Post that the move to curtail its phone system would threaten the agency’s ability to serve the public, especially since older and disabled Social Security recipients have difficulty using the internet, as well as visiting offices in person.
“It is a 180-degree policy shift,” said one employee. “It would be the single largest service disruption in agency history ever.”
There are about 9.5 million Social Security claims each year for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits as well as Supplemental Security Income, and in 2024, the agency paid out benefits worth $1.5 trillion. Eighty-six percent of Americans age 65 and over receive Social Security payments. About 40 percent of claims are made on the phone, and the agency received 81.2 million phone calls to its toll-free number in 2023.
The phone service is also used to answer questions about retirement, benefits, and death benefit forms, among other issues. While employees in the agency say fraud is a problem, it’s not widespread enough to justify ditching the phone service altogether. But since the DOGE service launched, Musk and the Trump administration have constantly pushed for widespread cuts, alleging massive fraud in nearly every government agency despite little evidence.
At the SSA, Musk and DOGE have alleged that “tens of millions” of dead people are receiving Social Security payments, but this was quickly disproven. Still, Trump and Musk have continued to double down on the claims, with the tech mogul–fascism enthusiast calling Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” and repeatedly urging massive cuts.