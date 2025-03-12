DOGE Is Pressuring Social Security to Make Another Massive Cut

There are about 9.5 million Social Security claims each year for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits as well as Supplemental Security Income, and in 2024, the agency paid out benefits worth $1.5 trillion. Eighty-six percent of Americans age 65 and over receive Social Security payments. About 40 percent of claims are made on the phone, and the agency received 81.2 million phone calls to its toll-free number in 2023.

The phone service is also used to answer questions about retirement, benefits, and death benefit forms, among other issues. While employees in the agency say fraud is a problem, it’s not widespread enough to justify ditching the phone service altogether. But since the DOGE service launched, Musk and the Trump administration have constantly pushed for widespread cuts, alleging massive fraud in nearly every government agency despite little evidence.

At the SSA, Musk and DOGE have alleged that “tens of millions” of dead people are receiving Social Security payments, but this was quickly disproven. Still, Trump and Musk have continued to double down on the claims, with the tech mogul–fascism enthusiast calling Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” and repeatedly urging massive cuts.

