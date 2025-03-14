Trump’s Approval Rating Worse Than Ever, Savage Poll Result Shows
Donald Trump’s economic policies are unpopular with just about everyone.
Americans are unhappy with the president on just about every key issue, according to a poll published Thursday by Quinnipiac University.
Just 50 days into his second term, the majority of Americans—53 percent—disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance. That’s 11 points worse than Trump scored in a January 29 poll, when Quinnipiac found that 42 percent of the country disliked his performance.
Reacting to the survey, Fox News liberal host Jessica Tarlov noted that Trump is basically “underwater on everything.”
The country’s gripes with the MAGA leader include his decision to dismantle the Education Department, something that 60 percent of voters oppose, according to the Quinnipiac poll. Trump’s spontaneous trade war with Canada and Mexico has also not gone over well with the American public—58 percent of voters said they disapprove of Trump’s negotiations with Canada, while 56 percent of voters said they disapproved of Trump’s similar efforts in Mexico.
And Americans’ view of the economy—which Trump repeatedly turned to as his metric for success during his first term—has also sunk. More than three-quarters of the country believe that the economy is less than stellar, with 45 percent of polled voters describing it as “not so good,” while another 31 percent said that it was “poor.”
“In the Quinnipiac poll released today, 1 percent of voters describe the state of the America’s economy as excellent. That’s not a typo,” Democratic strategist Matt McDermott posted on X.
That’s a noticeable plummet from how voters felt in December, when a total of 64 percent of respondents told Quinnipiac that they believed the economy was either not so good or poor.
Immigration, which helped Trump win the White House, has also become a negative for Trump, with nearly half of voters (49 percent) disapproving of his job at the border.
Meanwhile, a minority of the country felt that Trump has successfully handled his foreign policy, with just 35 percent of respondents approving of the way that he treated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House. That likely influenced Trump’s overall approval rating, which found that the Ukrainian leader is actually more popular among the American people than Trump himself (Trump’s approval rating came in at 42 percent while Zelenskiy’s was logged at 43 percent).
It’s not the only batch of unhappy polls for the president this week.
A Reuters-Ipsos poll out Thursday indicated that three in 10 Republicans believe the president has been “too erratic” in carrying out his economic agenda. Meanwhile, only Trump’s most ardent supporters opposed the language, with three in 10 Republicans telling the pollster that they “strongly disagreed” that Trump was too erratic.
And a CNN poll published Wednesday showed that one in five people who voted for Trump in 2024 disapproved of how the 78-year-old has implemented his tariff plan, as did 24 percent of Republican-leaning voters.
Another study by Center Forward, a nonpartisan nonprofit, found that some Trump voters felt the president was ignoring critical issues such as the economy.