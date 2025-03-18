Elon Musk Joins Trump at Secret $1 Million per Plate Dinner
Why wasn’t this on Trump’s official schedule?
On Saturday, Donald Trump held a candlelight dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, with tech oligarch Elon Musk in tow, where guests were asked to spend $1 million per seat.
Wired reports that this dinner did not appear on the president’s official schedule, unlike a similar candlelight dinner two weeks earlier where guests were also asked to donate $1 million each. That dinner’s invitation had a “MAGA INC.” header with a note reading “Donald J. Trump is appearing at this event only as a special guest speaker and is not asking for funds or donations.”
The donations for that dinner ostensibly went to Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that supported Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Not much is known about Saturday’s dinner, although Instagram reels posted by different guests showed that Musk attended with Shivon Zilis, the mother of four of his 14 known children, and an executive at his company Neuralink. Trump also sat next to Musk at Saturday’s dinner.
Also taking place over the weekend in nearby Palm Beach, Florida, was the Palm Event, an annual motorsports celebration. As a result, several expensive cars appeared at Mar-a-Lago on the night of the dinner, including a Rolls Royce, a Bugatti, and a Lamborghini, among other luxury vehicles. It’s an ostentatious show of wealth for an administration claiming to be reducing fraud, waste, and abuse in the federal government.
Trump holding fundraising dinners only two months into his presidency is historically unusual. Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, told Wired that he “can’t recall a sitting president in the first weeks of his administration asking for millions of dollars in fundraising.
“The concern is less about fundraising and more about access and influence. People hoping to get favorable treatment view it in their interest to donate money to Trump,” Moynihan said.
Why wasn’t this dinner on the White House’s schedule? Perhaps Trump didn’t like the attention given to the previous one, or there was something else going on. Mar-a-Lago is the site of many of Trump’s ethically questionable actions, including one-on-one meetings with business leaders who are willing to pay him $5 million for the privilege. Perhaps Trump wants his moneymaking schemes to get as little attention as possible.