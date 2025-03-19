Trump Has a Terrifying Plan to End Future Court Losses
Donald Trump’s team is getting ready to make sure he always wins.
Donald Trump is planning to nominate troves of loyalist judges to the federal judiciary, and their confirmations will likely go off without a hitch, according to Politico.
Trump is likely to unveil his first round of judicial nominations in the coming weeks, four people familiar with the conversations told Politico Tuesday. During Trump’s first administration, a whopping 234 judges were confirmed, some of whom proved to be fierce loyalists willing to upend Trump’s legal battles—such as Judge Aileen Cannon, who has since been floated for a potential seat on the Supreme Court.
This time, Trump is looking for more judges willing to demonstrate their fealty, according to Mike Davis, who served as the former chief counsel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley.
“They’re going to be looking for even more bold and fearless judges,” said Davis, who assisted Trump’s first administration in taking fights to the Supreme Court. “Judges who have been battle-tested.”
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he expected this round of nominees to be more “ideologically extreme.”
“They will be MAGAs, basically. Given the trend of the end of the last Trump term, we’re heading over a cliff in terms of fringe right wing views. They will have a litmus test on steroids,” Blumenthal warned.
Trump’s plan to reshape the judiciary comes as federal judges have become one of the last stoppages for the administration’s onslaught of unlawful legislation and executive actions.
Trump saw a double whammy of losses on Tuesday, when a federal judge blocked the implementation of his policy that would effectively bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. Another federal judge ordered a pause on cuts to the United States Agency for International Development, arguing that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency’s shuttering of the agency was likely unconstitutional because it had sidestepped congressional authority.
Separately, two federal judges have ruled that DOGE’s blanket dismissal of probationary federal employees was also illegal, setting the Trump administration scurrying to reinstate roughly 24,000 wrongfully terminated employees.
Over the weekend, Judge James Boasberg ordered a pause on Trump’s massive deportations under the Alien Enemies Act—but the administration continued undeterred, sending planefuls of people who the government claimed were gang members out of the country. When Boasberg accused Trump of defying a court order, the president called for him to be impeached. In a rare statement, Chief Justice John Roberts scolded Trump, saying that threatening to impeach judges wasn’t an “appropriate” response to disagreeing with a ruling.
But Trump has already begun to set the stage for outright ignoring the orders of any judges who rule against him, claiming that they must be biased. During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump claimed he didn’t defy anything.
“I never did that, however we have bad judges. We have very bad judges. And these are judges that shouldn’t be allowed,” Trump said. The president claimed that Boasberg was a “lunatic” in any case that involved him.
Trump clearly hopes to flush out the judges who are willing to stand up to his legally dubious activity, while supplying more and more MAGAs to rubber-stamp his every whim.