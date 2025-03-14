Skip Navigation
Republican Congressman Ruthlessly Grilled at His Own Town Hall

Representative Chuck Edwards couldn’t face his own constituents—and called for an escort to help him leave.

Representative Chuck Edwards speaks into a handheld mic at his town hall. Members of the audience record on their cellphones, listen, or put their head in their hands. One man covers his eyes with his hand as if in disbelief.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Republican Representative Chuck Edwards decided to hold a town hall meeting in his district Thursday, and it went so badly that he had to call for security to escort him out.

Edwards was bombarded with angry questions from his constituents in Asheville, North Carolina, over President Trump’s disastrous policy decisions. One constituent asked the congressman some blunt questions that got support from the raucous crowd.

“Do you support Trump on annexing Canada or Greenland, and do you like the way he treats the premier or the president of Canada, calling him ‘governor’? Is that the way you’d do as a diplomat? Is that, is that the way the United States should act to our closest neighbors?” the constituent asked, drawing applause from the audience. He followed up with more direct questions.

“Do you enjoy the way he’s tried to extort minerals from the Ukraine? Do you like bullying people that need your help? Do you go for kicking the guy when he’s down? Do you support Trump in these things? This is a yes or no,” he pressed further.

Edwards managed to muster up a response, replying, “The short answer to that is no, I do not,” drawing his own small amount of applause. But then he lost the crowd when he backed Trump’s stance on extracting Ukrainian resources in exchange for military aid, and spoke on his decision to support the Republican-drafted continuing resolution to fund the government, drawing boos.

The congressman tried to deflect the Bronx cheers, remarking, “And you wonder why folks don’t want to do town halls anymore?”

One man stood up and cursed at Edwards.

“You have nothing to say but lies,” the man, who called himself a veteran, said loudly, to laughter and cheers from the audience. “You’re lying. I’m a veteran, you don’t give a fuck about me.” Security moved to remove him from the room while he yelled, “You don’t get to take away our rights!”

Edwards’s bad experience indicates why Republican leadership doesn’t want GOP representatives, particularly those in vulnerable districts, holding town halls. The public is angry at the actions of the Trump administration, as well as the Department of Government Efficiency initiative led by Elon Musk. Protesters at the Asheville town hall even chanted “Deport Musk” at one point. All of this may not bode well for Trump or Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

Trump Commerce Secretary Hit With Brutal Fact-Check on Fox News

Maria Bartiromo was forced to fact-check Howard Lutnick about the economy on air.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gestures and speaks to reporters outside the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick played dumb Friday about the increasingly real prospect of a recession in a desperate attempt to spin the crashing economy—but even Fox News isn’t letting him just slip by. 

During an interview on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, Donald Trump’s official tariff cheerleader tried to laugh off the recent prediction that inflation-adjusted GDP was on track to decline this quarter.

“I know you said you’re not expecting a recession, but investors are on edge over the possibility of a recession this year after the Atlanta Federal Reserve said that it’s predicting a 2.4 percent contraction in the first quarter,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “And of course President Trump would not—” 

“What? Wait, wait wait say that again—a what? A WHAT? 2.4 percent contraction?” Lutinick guffawed. 

“Correct,” Bartiromo replied.

“OK, right here, right now. Right here, right now. That is ridiculous,” Lutnick said, as if his word somehow held more water than the Federal Reserve. 

“Have you spoken to the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve?” Bartiromo said.

“Absolutely not,” Lutnick said, laughing.

“Have you told the Atlanta Fed that you say it’s ridiculous? Because they’re out with this contraction prediction,” Bartiromo chided. “And I know that you and President Trump were handed a mess, I’m not arguing that, but now we’re talking about recession! And I asked President Trump about it this week and he didn’t say no!”

During an interview with Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Trump had refused to say that the U.S. was not headed for a recession—likely because he can’t. Similar considerations have not struck Lutnick yet. In an interview with CBS News earlier this week, Lutnick said that if there was a recession, it would be “worth it.” Now he seems to suggest it won’t happen at all. Uncertainty is good for the market, right? 

On Thursday, Lutnick had been  dumbstruck by Fox News’s simple questions about the strain Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on imported steel would have on U.S. manufacturing. 

Chuck Schumer Wins Trump’s Praise After Shutdown Surrender

This is an embarrassing look.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to reporters in the Capitol.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer’s spineless flip on passing the House GOP funding bill has made him Trump’s new favorite Democrat—a dreadful look for the Senate minority leader.

On Thursday, Schumer announced he would vote to pass the GOP’s budget bill that would keep the government funded through September and avoid a government shutdown, despite signaling that he wouldn’t pass the bill the day before.

“Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing—Took ‘guts’” and courage! The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning.

“Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!” Trump added.

The bill, which narrowly passed in the Republican-led House this week, is a disaster, and all but one House Democrat voted against it. It would gut funding for health care and homeless shelters, increase military spending, fund mass deportation, and codify Trump’s plan to dismantle the federal government.

Schumer is on board, arguing that a shutdown would be worse than passing the bill because it would give Trump and Elon Musk “carte blanche to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now.”

“It’s not really a decision, it’s a Hobson’s choice,” Schumer said Thursday. “Either proceed with the bill before us, or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown. This, in my view, is no choice at all.”

The shocking announcement has Democrats from left to center seething, and many are pushing for Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez to take Schumer’s seat.

Trump, though, couldn’t be happier. He’s one step closer to funding his outrageous plans for autocracy, and Schumer could help him get there.

Trump Unloads on All His Haters in Incoherent Rant

Donald Trump continues to blame Joe Biden for everything.

Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Despite being back in the Oval Office, Donald Trump is still stuck in the past.

In an early morning Truth Social rant Friday, the president continued to blame all his problems on President Joe Biden. Those problems ran the gamut from the Ukraine-Russia War (which started in 2014), the October 7 attack on an Israeli music festival, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation and the economy, and “illegals” at the border.

In an effort to skirt the ire of the nation under his increasingly unpopular policies, Trump claimed that the 2020 election conspiracy was the fulcrum of the country’s woes, urging that “THE PEOPLE WHO DID THIS TO US SHOULD GO TO JAIL.”

“Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real ‘mess’ with Russia (and EVERYTHING ELSE!), but I’m going to get us out,” Trump posted. “Millions of people are needlessly dead, never to be seen again … and there will be many more to follow if we don’t get the Cease Fire and Final Agreement with Russia completed and signed. There would have been NO WAR if I were President. It just, 100%, would not have happened.

“Likewise, there would have been no October 7th with Israel, the pullout from Afghanistan would have been done with strength and pride, and would not have been the most embarrassing day in the history of our Country, it could have been a moment of glory,” Trump continued.

“Also, there would not have been any perceptible inflation—Instead we had Record Setting, Country Destroying Inflation, like we have never seen before. Also, we would have had an impenetrable Border, with very few illegals getting in.

“Oh, what a difference A RIGGED & CROOKED ELECTION HAD ON OUR COUNTRY, AND THE PEOPLE WHO DID THIS TO US SHOULD GO TO JAIL! GOD BLESS AMERICA AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added.

But it may just be easier for Trump to reimagine the past than it is for him to confront the future. Trump’s own economic plans have sparked fears that the country—which just last year had a strong economy—could be en route for a recession. Trump’s own foreign policy, which involves a global trade war, has instigated unrest with some of America’s longest allies, and his administration’s handling of the Ukraine conflict has led a coalition of countries to question if they should continue sharing intelligence with the Pentagon.

Tulsi Gabbard Clamps Down on Leaks to Media With Unhinged Threat

Gabbard doesn’t want there to be any more leaks.

Tulsi Gabbard speaks into microphones during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she would be cracking down on intelligence leaks.

Gabbard announced in a post on X that the ODNI was aware of several leaks within the intelligence community to publications including NBC News, HuffPost, and The Washington Post, among others.

“Our nation’s Intelligence Community must be focused on our national security mission. Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated,” Gabbard wrote

“Unfortunately, such leaks have become commonplace with no investigation or accountability.  That ends now. We know of and are aggressively pursuing recent leakers from within the Intelligence Community and will hold them accountable.”

“Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such,” Gabbard wrote in a separate post

Gabbard’s list of (what are considered by the right to be) liberal publications signals that her office intends to focus on targeting leaks to publications that report rigorously and critically on Donald Trump’s administration. 

Her threat to crack down on leaks exists within the greater context of threats made against the media by the Trump administration. After Trump entered the White House in January, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it would investigate NPR and PBS. Project 2025, the authoritarian playbook for Trump’s second administration, called for the government to strip noncommercial education stations of their federal funding and licenses.

Of course, Trump’s targets extend beyond liberal publications to any news outlet that dares undermine his mandate. On Thursday, Trump railed against The Wall Street Journal after it reported that business leaders were only pretending to love his disastrous tariffs sinking the stock market. 

Trump Loses It After Wall Street Journal Trashes His Economic Policies
AOC Slams Schumer After Shutdown Surrender: “Outrage and Betrayal”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has managed to do the impossible: unite almost the entire left (against him).

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a lectern.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Senator Chuck Schumer’s decision Thursday to vote for the House GOP funding bill seems to have been the final straw for House Democrats—many of whom are now urging Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to mount a primary challenge against the Senate minority leader.

The New York congresswoman is in Leesburg, Virginia, with her Democratic colleagues for a policy retreat, and has been urging Senate counterparts to fight against the GOP continuing resolution.

“I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters, saying she and other House Democrats are “texting, calling, sending carrier pigeons” to get the Democratic base to rally against Schumer’s plan to support the Republican bill.

“We have time to correct course on this decision. Senate Democrats can vote no. We can correct course, and that is the most important thing in front of us right now,” added Ocasio-Cortez, calling out Democratic senators for deciding to “completely roll over and give up on protecting the Constitution.”

And privately, House Democrats, angry with Schumer, are telling her that she should run against Schumer when he is up for reelection in 2028, CNN reports, citing an unnamed member of Congress. Several Democrats in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as others encouraged Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday night to run against Schumer.

According to the unnamed representative, even centrist Democrats were “so mad” that they were “ready to write checks for AOC for Senate.” Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment on challenging Schumer, saying she was focused on getting Democrats in the Senate to vote no. She noted that all but one House Democrat opposed the GOP bill, unlike in the Senate.

“There are members of Congress who have won Trump-held districts in some of the most difficult territory in the United States who walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people, in order to defend Social Security and Medicaid and Medicare,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think is a huge slap in the face. And I think there is a wide sense of betrayal if things proceed as currently planned.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal and effective in criticizing President Trump and Elon Musk, calling out everything from Trump’s attempt to deport activist Mahmoud Khalil to the president’s lies about January’s deadly D.C. plane crash. While 2028 is still three years away, the New York congresswoman is visibly fighting against the Trump and Republican agenda, and drawing support from unusual places.

Trump Drafts Plans to Take Over Congress’s Spending Powers

Donald Trump plans to make massive cuts to spending—after Congress decides on the budget.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks while seated on a panel
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought plan to impound federal spending after Congress passes a budget to avoid government shutdown, setting up a major legal fight with Congress.

Trump and Vought, a Project 2025 alum, plan to impound some of the funds Congress allocates before the government shutdown deadline on Friday, Fox News reports. The move would violate the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which Trump and his supporters have called unconstitutional, as it prevents the president from spending money appropriated by Congress in a different way.

A direct challenge to the law would prompt a legal fight that would very likely be decided by the Supreme Court and threaten the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution. If the executive branch gains impoundment power, Trump and future presidents would have much more power, with Congress significantly weakened.

Right now, the Senate is at a standstill over budget discussions, with Democrats standing in the way of Republicans’ attempts to pass a continuing resolution. The GOP needs eight Democrats to join them to pass it, and they are having trouble convincing enough to do so.

Vought’s role in Trump’s plans raises serious questions as he was one of the authors of the conservative Project 2025 manifesto, which seeks to completely remake the federal government, and by extension the country as a whole, to serve right-wing cultural and business interests. Impounding funds has worrying short-term consequences, but in the long term, could be part of an even more sinister strategy.

Trump Threatens to Invade Greenland in Wild Press Conference

It seems Donald Trump learned nothing from the island’s recent parliamentary elections.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte watches Donald Trump speak as they sit in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump suggested Thursday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte could be “very instrumental” in helping him carry out his imperialist fantasy of wresting Greenland from Denmark.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the “potential annexation” of Greenland, the sparsely populated, mineral-rich island that the president has repeatedly insisted is very important for the U.S. to control.

“Well, I think it will happen. And, I’m just thinking, uh, I didn’t give it much thought before, but I’m sitting with a man that could be very instrumental,” Trump said.

“You know Mark, we need that for international security, not just security.”

Rutte replied diplomatically, saying that he should be left “outside” the discussions of the U.S. acquiring Greenland.

“I don’t want to drag NATO in that,” Rutte said. “But when it comes to the high north and the Arctic, you are totally right. The Chinese are using these routes. We know that the Russians are rearming.”

Trump continued to press that NATO might need to “get involved” on behalf of America’s national security.

“What do you think about that?” he pressed Rutte, quickly adding, “Don’t answer that.”

Trump then noted the U.S. already has “a couple bases” on Greenland (there is one U.S. military base on the island) and “quite a few soldiers there.”

“Maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers go there, I don’t know,” he mused.

Greenland’s parliamentary elections this week saw the victory of a center-right party that is set on a slower course toward independence and has already pushed back on Trump’s hopes of making Greenlanders American. The U.S. president has threatened to use tariffs to squeeze Denmark into relinquishing its claim on the world’s largest island.

Luckily, Trump has plenty of imperialist fantasies to keep him busy. His administration reportedly ordered the U.S. military to begin drawing up plans to take over the Panama Canal.

Trump Gets Brutal News From Republicans in Devastating Polls

It seems that everyone is unhappy with Donald Trump’s economic policy.

Donald Trump sits with his hands folded in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even though they won’t come right out and say it, Republicans are proving increasingly unhappy with Donald Trump’s trade war.

A new Reuters-Ipsos poll out Thursday indicates that three in 10 Republicans believe the president has been “too erratic” in carrying out his economic agenda. Meanwhile, only Trump’s most ardent supporters opposed the language, with three in 10 Republicans telling the pollster that they “strongly disagreed” that Trump was too erratic.

And a CNN poll published Wednesday showed that one in five people who voted for Trump in 2024 disapproved of how the 78-year-old has implemented his tariff plan, as did 24 percent of Republican-leaning voters.

Another study by Center Forward, a nonpartisan nonprofit, found that some Trump voters felt the president was ignoring key issues such as the economy.

“What’s striking is that voters from across the political spectrum—Republicans, Democrats and independents alike—are all demanding that the administration tackle inflation and rising living costs. Many feel these kitchen-table issues aren’t getting the attention they deserve,” Bob Torongo, executive vice president of the Democratic research firm Breakthrough Campaigns, told The Washington Post Thursday.

Trump has admitted that his tariffs will destabilize the economy. ​​During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Trump dodged a question on whether the country would dive headlong into a recession, sending stock indexes reeling.

He also floated that the “little disruption” caused by his aggressive trade policies could go on for quite a bit longer, suggesting that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year-model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.

The market, in turn, has tumbled as Trump’s trade war sparks fears of a forthcoming recession. Last week, the Dow dropped 670 points. This week, the slump continued, reacting to Trump’s 25 percent levy on all steel and aluminum imports, and the retaliatory tariffs slapped on American goods by countries around the globe in protest.

Trump further failed to assuage economic fears during a press conference at the White House on Thursday, offering no clear path forward for small businesses amid his whiplash tariff proposals.

Trump Rewrites History to Help Vladimir Putin

According to Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin never did anything bad, ever.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump smile and sit next to each other
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is once again rewriting history to make it seem like Russian President Vladimir Putin never invaded Ukraine.

During an appearance Thursday in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump seemed unsure whether Russia would forfeit its seized territory.

“I don’t know if they would have to give anything back. I guess … Crimea?” Trump said, sounding confused. That’s probably because it’s clear that Trump does not intend to force Russia to relinquish any of its seized territory now—and Russia has previously refused to do so.

“You know, uh, I said it last time: Crimea was given by Obama. Biden gave ’em the whole thing. And Bush gave ’em Georgia. And Trump didn’t give ’em them anything.”

Trump once again managed to rewrite the story of Russia’s illegal seizure of other territories, but in his version, Putin wasn’t responsible for any of it.

Putin seized Crimea in 2014, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted when he visited the White House last month, “nobody stopped him.” After Trump’s first term, the situation was the same, Zelenskiy said—but pointing this out got him scolded and tossed from the premises.

Cut to 2025, and Russia now controls roughly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory. But the U.S. president is still content to play dumb about the role that his administration has played in Russia’s illegal occupation.

Trump’s support for Putin during his first term in the White House, and his lack of support for Zelenskiy, emboldened Moscow and weakened Kyiv, making way for Russia to launch its deadly multiyear ground offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

Trump’s continued rhetoric now serves to normalize Russian aggression and put the onus on anyone else for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

When the U.S. temporarily paused military and intelligence aid to Ukraine last month, Russia moved forward with its efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk—an area that Ukraine had hoped to use as a bargaining chip in peace negotiations. The flow of aid restarted this week after Zelenskiy said that he agreed to Trump’s 30-day ceasefire agreement. But Zelenskiy added that his country would not recognize any occupied Ukrainian territory as Russia.

Putin said, “We definitely support” the deal but that several questions still remained. He warned that Ukrainian forces in Kursk would need to “surrender or die.” He added that Moscow would wish to retain at a minimum 18 percent of the Ukrainian territory it had stolen.

